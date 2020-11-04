Editorial: Another joins the effort

Last week, OVP Health hosted a ribbon cutting on their new substance abuse treatment center in Burlington.

While COVID-19 has dominated the headlines for the past eight months, the opioid and addiction crisis has remained and has loomed large in the background in this area.

OVP’s facility is designed for patients experiencing severe withdrawal and who are taking the first steps to conquer addiction.

This facility is a welcome addition to the county, which has several companies and organizations working with government agencies to fight this crisis.

For instance, Riverside Recovery Services just marked their fifth anniversary and now has multiple facilities devoted to counseling and sober living.

We are thankful to all these coming to join the fight on the addiction epidemic and hope OVP makes great strides in their mission.