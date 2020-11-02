Finalists for MLB awards named
NEW YORK (AP) — Finalists for the 2020 Baseball Writers’ Association of America awards, with date of announcement of winners (announcements during hour following 6 p.m. EST):
Monday, Nov. 9
AL Rookie of the Year: Cristian Javier (Houston), Kyle Lewis (Seattle), Luis Robert (Chicago)
NL Rookie of the Year: Alec Bohm (Philadelphia), Jake Cronenworth (San Diego), Devin Williams (Milwaukee)
Tuesday, Nov. 10
AL Manager of the Year: Kevin Cash (Tampa Bay), Charlie Montoyo (Toronto), Rick Renteria (Chicago)
NL Manager of the Year: Don Mattingly (Miami), David Ross (Chicago), Jayce Tingler (San Diego)
Wednesday, Nov. 11
AL Cy Young Award: Shane Bieber (Cleveland), Kenta Maeda (Minnesota), Hyun Jin Ryu (Toronto)
NL Cy Young Award: Trevor Bauer (Cincinnati), Yu Darvish (Chicago), Jacob deGrom (New York)
Thursday, Nov. 12
AL Most Valuable Player: José Abreu (Chicago), D.J. LeMahieu (New York), José Ramírez (Cleveland)
NL Most Valuable Player: Mookie Betts (Los Angeles), Freddie Freeman (Atlanta), Manny Machado (San Diego)
