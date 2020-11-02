Chesapeake, South Point council meetings rescheduled

The regular monthly meetings for the village councils of Chesapeake and South Point have been rescheduled.

South Point’s village council typically meets the first Tuesday of each month, but, as that fell on Election Day this year, the meeting was moved, initially to Monday.

But the village agreed to reschedule that meeting.

The council will now meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at village hall.

Chesapeake’s village council were set to hold their regular monthly meeting on Monday at Lawrence County Municipal Court in the village, but, as the body is one member short due to a resignation (Kenny Wolfe gave notice at last month’s meeting) and multiple council members was unable to make the meeting due to personal matters, they were unable to have a quorum for this month.

That meeting will be rescheduled for a later date, yet to be announced.