Flyers fall in district finals 3-2 in shootout

WAVERLY — There was plenty of fight in the St. Joseph Flyers and there wasn’t any quit.

But in the end, there wasn’t the reward they wanted for such a valiant effort and outstanding performance.

The Flyers rallied from a 2-0 deficit with less than 11 minutes to play in regulation to tie the game and then played two scoreless overtime periods.

Lynchburg-Clay then hit a penalty kick in the shootout that gave the Mustangs a 3-2 win and the Division 3 district soccer championship for the second straight season.

Trailing 2-0 with less than 11 minutes to play in regulation, the Flyers rallied to tie the game on a goal by Matthew Sheridan with 10:35 to play and then they tying goal by Zachary Johnson with just 4:35 left.

After two overtime periods and no scoring, the game went to a shootout.

In the shootout, the Mustangs were able to connect on a penalty kick while stopping the Flyers and escaping with the win.

St. Joseph finished the season 17-1-1 and allowed nine goals — just five goals until the district finals. It marked the Flyers first unbeaten regular season and set a record for most wins in a season.

St. Joseph 0 2 0 0 0 = 2

Lynchburg 2 0 0 0 1 = 3