October 28, 2020

Trick or Treat

By Staff Reports

Published 8:17 am Wednesday, October 28, 2020

Thursday

• Ironton

Citywide Trick or Treat

6-7:30 p.m.

• Coal Grove

6-7:30 p.m.

Saturday

• Athalia

6-7:30 p.m.

• Chesapeake

6-7:30 p.m.

• South Point

6-7:30 p.m.

• Proctorville

Oct. 31: 6-7:30 p.m.

Canceled

• Ironton Halloween parade

• Downtown Ironton merchants safe Trick or Treat

Safe practices, including masks, and social distancing are strongly advised, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All times are pending updates from the health department.

