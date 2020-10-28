Make your vote and your voice heard in 2020

Last week, former Ohio Gov. Bob Taft and I joined forces to encourage all Ohioans to vote in this upcoming election. We both served as Ohio’s Secretary of State, the chief elections officer in Ohio, and know how crucial it is that all Ohioans make their voices heard at the ballot box.

Bob and I are of opposite parties, and we don’t agree on plenty –but we both share a commitment to our state, and our democracy. So this year we’re teaming up to recruit poll workers, and to get out the information Ohioans need to vote.

There are plenty of convenient options to cast your ballot. You can request an absentee ballot online from your local Board of Elections – they must receive your request by October 31st. You can vote early in-person – early voting is open through Election Day, and you can go online to find the nearest location. And you can vote on Election Day, Tuesday, November 3rd.

So no matter where you live, no matter what your schedule is, there’s a voting option that works for you and your family.

The important thing is to make a plan, to vote early if you can, and if you have any questions, you can visit vote.org/Ohio to find all the information you need.

We also know that our elections depend on poll workers. And this year, there’s a huge shortage of volunteers.

Governor Taft and I taped a bipartisan PSA video encouraging young, healthy people to step up, become poll workers, and help Ohio vote.

This is the most important election of our lifetime.

So grab a friend and get involved. There’s so much at stake, and we need everyone to do their part, and everyone to participate. Your vote is your voice in our democracy, and this is your chance to make your voice heard.

