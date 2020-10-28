Community Calendar – 10/28/2020

Calendar items can be sent to briefs@irontontribune.com.

Thursday

Library Board Meeting

The Board of Trustees of Briggs Lawrence County Public Library will hold a special meeting at 11:30 a.m. in the meeting room at the Ironton Library for the purposes of discussing personnel matters relating to hiring, wages and other terms and conditions of employment.

LCDD Finance Committee Meeting

Lawrence County Developmental Disabilities Finance Committee will meet at 8 p.m. via Zoom. Got to www.lawrencedd.org to access a link to the meeting.

Monday

Dawson-Bryant BOE Meeting

The Dawson-Bryant Board of Education will meet at 5 p.m. at the Dawson-Bryant High School.

Nov. 9

Fairland BOE Meeting

The Fairland Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. at Fairland High School, 812 County Road 411, Proctorville.

Nov. 17

Land Bank Meeting

The Lawrence County Land Reutilization Corporation will meet at noon at 327 Vernon St., Ironton.