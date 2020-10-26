Redmen, Redwomen advance to regional cross country meet

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

CHILLICOTHE — The Rock Hill cross country teams seem to love running so much, they just keep finding more ways to keep going.

Both the Rock Hill boys and girls’ cross country teams finished second in their respective district meets on Saturday to earn trips to the regional.

The Redmen finished as the Division 3 District 2 runners-up and qualified for their seventh straight regional cross country meet.

Leading the way for Rock Hill were senior Noah Wood and sophomore Sam Simpson who earned all-district honors.

Wood ran an 18:00.17 and was 14th overall while Simpson was No. 21 with an 18:31.74 time.

Rock Hill’s Dylan Griffith was No. 38 with a 19:08.43 time followed by No. 46 Brayden Adams at 19:38.22, No. 67 Jayson McFann 20:31.86, Jaedon Stevens 23:57.30

Belpre won the District 2 team race with 66 points followed by Leesburg Fairfield with 122, Lynchburg-Clay 131, Rock Hill 141, Whiteoak 160, Chillicothe Huntington 171, Federal Hocking 185, Coal Grove 232, Peebles 237, Waterford 265, South Gallia 278, Crooksville 285, Wheelersburg 293, South Webster 324, West Union 337, Symmes Valley 367 and Manchester 409.

Coal Grove was led by Elijah Dillon who ran a 17:59.65 and earned all-district honors.

The Hornets’ Jeffrey Sparks was No. 43 with a 19:30.98 time, No. 55 Jayce Edwards 19:54.41, No. 63 Landon Davis 20:22.80 and Tyler Nutter 22:22.39.

Fairland’s Ben Mattan ran an 18:33.92 and was all-district while Walker Pannell had a 21:14.25 time.

Symmes Valley was led by Levi Ross who was No. 54 with a 19:54.41 time. Caden Brammer ran a 20:52.28 time Sam McCleese 21:49.23, Josh Saunders 22:37.12, Aden Vissing 24:35.68 and Tyler Loundenburg 32:19.25.

Green’s Kellen Abrams ran a 23:17.06 and Austin Summers a 26:26.35.

In the girls’ Division 2 District 2 meet the Rock Hill Redwomen were runners-up and advanced to the regional meet for the third consecutive year.

Camryn Miller and Bella Stevens led the Redwomen as they each earned all-district honors. Miller was 12th overall with a 20:50.69 clocking and Stevens took 23rd with a 21:33.33 time.

Also for the Redwomen, Kylie Gilmore was No. 29 with a 21:51.10 time, No. 56 Ashlie Howard 23:29.90, Briana Reynolds at 23:33.45, Tru Pancake 25:09.17 and Ellen Jane Hearberlin had a 26:07.39 clocking.

Fairland’s Emma Marshall ran a 23:38.78, Emily Carrico 23:58.47, Elizabeth Carrico 25:14.24 and Isabella Dudley 25:48.13.

In the boys’ Division 2, the Ironton Fighting Tigers finished with 395 points and were 13th in the 20-team field. Unioto won with 36 points followed by Sheridan with 92.

Ironton’s William Harrison ran a 17:31.72 time to place 20th overall and earned all-district honors.

Other Ironton runners were Michael Gleichauf with a 19:41.46 time, Matthew Sexton 20:26.70, Andy Schoener 22:05.78, Ryan Ashley 23:34.26, Titus Lewis 24:37.02 and Braden Stewart 25:43.16.

In Division 3 girls, the Coal Grove Lady Hornets’ Laura Hamm and Kylee Thomas were both all-district. Hamm was sixth overall with a 20:54.16 time while Thomas was No. 14 with a 21:53.43 time.

Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers’ Anna Davis was No. 64 with a 25:05.17 clocking. Evan Williams ran a 27:30.28, Isabel Morgan 28:48.69, Lilly Zornes 29:16.05 and Gretta Patterson had a 29:40.26 time.

The Symmes Valley Lady Vikings were led by Morgan Lyons with a 23:36.64 time followed by Desiree Simpson at 25:45.54, Isabella Pancake at 28:46.76, Heidi Sites 30:51.30 and Lily Schneider 31:37.55.

South Point Lady Pointers Marissa Wolfe had a 30:19.25 time.

Green’s Lori Brown had a 28:44.26 clocking, Haley Krieg ran a 29:37.50 and Heaven Mattingly 30:55.72.

Each division had two district and teams ran in a combined race. The Rock Hill boys and girls were fourth overall in the combined results.

The girls’ Division 2 team results had Sheridan with 99 points, Athens 107, Vinton County 137, Rock Hill 156, Warren 159, Fairfield Union 165, Alexander 176, Circleville 181, Gallipolis 227, New Lexington 233, Waverly 285, Wheelersburg 303, Eastern Brown 306, River Valley 322, Greenfield McClain 336 and Logan Elm 375,

The regional meets will be held starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday at Pickerington North High School.