OHSAA Girls’ Soccer & Volleyball & Boys’ Soccer Sectional-District Tournament Pairings
Girls Soccer Tournament
Division 3
Southeast 1
Sectional-District
Monday, Oct. 19
All Games 5 p.m.
17. Piketon at 16. Fairland
20. Chesapeake at 13. Zane Trace
21. Peebles at 12. West Union
Thursday, Oct. 22
Fairland-Piketon winner at 1. Lynchburg-Clay
9. Minford at 8. Rock Hill
Chesapeake-Zane Trace winner at 4. North Adams
West Union-Peebles winner at 3. St. Joseph
Tuesday, Oct. 27
Rock Hill-Minford winner at Fairland-Piketon-Lynchburg winner
Peebles-West Union-St. Joseph winner at Chesapeake-Zane Trace-North Adams winner
Finals Noon, Saturday, Oct. 31
Division 3
Southeast 2
Sectional-District
Girls’ Soccer Pairings
Monday, Oct. 19
All Games 5 p.m.
18. New Lexington at 15. South Point
Thursday, Oct. 22
South Point-New Lexington winner at 2. Wheelersburg
10. Southeastern at 7. Leesburg Fairfield
14. Northwest at 3. Eastern Brown
11. Westfall at 6. Alexander
Tuesday, Oct. 27
Southeastern-Fairfield winner at South Point-New Lexington-Wheelersburg winner
Westfall-Alexander winner at Northwest-Eastern winner
Finals Noon, Saturday, Oct. 31, at Waverly
Girls Volleyball Tournament
Division 3
Southeast 2
Sectional-District
Tuesday, Oct. 20
All Games 6 p.m.
27. Piketon at 22. Chesapeake
28. Lucasville Valley at 21. Eastern Brown
Saturday, Oct. 24
Chesapeake-Piketon winner at 1. Alexander
15. Fairland at 10. New Lexington
Eastern-Valley winner at 4. Westfall
16. Ironton at 9. Chillicothe Huntington
Wednesday, Oct. 28
All Games at Noon
Fairland-New Lexington winner at Chesapeake-Piketon-Alexander winner
Ironton-Huntington winner at Westfall-Eastern-Valley winner
Finals at Noon Saturday, Oct. 31, at Waverly
Division 3
Southeast 3
Sectional-District
Tuesday, Oct. 20
All Games 6 p.m.
25. Wellston at 24. South Point
30. Crooksville at 19. Coal Grove
31. Rock Hill at 18. Minford
Saturday, Oct. 24
South Point-Wellston winner at 1. Adena, 1 p.m.
13. Lynchburg-Clay at 12. Southeastern, 6 p.m.
Coal Grove-Crooksville winner at 6. Northwest, 1 p.m.
Rock Hill-Minford winner at 7. Zane Trace, 1 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 28
All Games 6 p.m.
Lynchburg-Southeastern winner at South Point-Wellston-Adena winner
Rock Hill-Minford-Zane Trace winner at Coal Grove-Crooksville-Northwest winner
Finals at Noon Saturday, Oct. 31, at Waverly
Division 4
Southeast 1
Sectional-District
Monday, Oct. 19
17. Belpre at 16. Green, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 22
All Games at 6 p.m.
Green-Belpre winner at 1. South Webster
9. Portsmouth Clay at 8. Western
13. South Gallia at 4. Portsmouth Notre Dame
12. Paint Valley at 5. Peebles
Thursday, Oct. 29
All Games 6 p.m.
Clay-Western winner at Green-Belpre-South Webster winner
Paint Valley-Peebles winner at South Gallia-Notre Dame winner
Finals Noon Saturday, Oct. 31, at Southeastern
Southeast 2
Sectional-District
Monday, Oct. 19
All Games 6 p.m.
18. Southern at 16/ Manchester
19. Sciotoville East at 14. Whiteoak
Thursday, Oct. 22
All Games 6 p.m.
Southern-Manchester winner at 2. Trimble
10. Beaver Eastern at 7. Symmes Valley
East-Whiteoak winner at 3. Waterford
11.New Boston at 6. Miller
Thursday, Oct. 29
All Games 6 p.m.
Symmes Valley-Eastern winner at Trimble-Southern-Manchester winner
New Boston-Miller winner at Waterford-East-Whiteoak winner
Finals Noon Saturday, Oct. 31, at Southeastern
Boys’ Soccer Tournament
Division 3 Sectional-District
Southeast 1
Friday, Oct. 16
17. Piketon at 16. Fairland, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 17
All Games 11 a.m.
24. Wellston at 9. Lucasville Valley
20. Southeastern at 13. Eastern Brown
21. Portsmouth at 12. Belpre
Wednesday, Oct. 21
All Games 5 p.m.
Fairland-Piketon winner at 1. Wheelersburg
Wellston-Valley winner at 8. Northwest
Southeastern-Eastern winner at 4. North Adams
Portsmouth-Belpre winner at 5. South Point
Saturday, Oct. 24
All Games 11 a.m.
Wellston-Valley-Northwest winner at Fairland-Piketon-Wheelersburg winner
Portsmouth-Belpre-South Point winner at Eastern-Southeastern-North Adams winner
Finals Noon Thursday, Oct. 29, at Waverly
Division 3 Sectional-District
Southeast 2
Saturday, Oct. 17
18. Fairfield at 15. Portsmouth Clay, 4 p.m.
23. West Union at 10. South Webster, 2 p.m.
19. Peebles at 14. Zane Trace 2 p.m.
22. Westfall at 11. New Boston, 11 a.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 21
All Games 5 p.m.
Fairfield-Clay winner at 2. Lynchburg-Clay
West Union-South Webster winner 7. Rock Hill
Peebles-Zane Trace winner at 3. St. Joseph
Westfall-New Boston winner at 6. Minford
Saturday, Oct. 24
All Games 11 a.m.
West Union-South Webster-Rock Hill winner at Fairfield-Clay-Lynchburg winner
Westfall-New Boston-Minford winner at St. Joseph-Peebles-Zane Trace winner
Finals Noon Thursday, Oct. 29, at Waverly
Fairland falls in sectional soccer tourney
Jim Walker jim.walker@irontontribune.com PROCTORVILLE — When things went wrong for the Fairland Dragons, things went really wrong. The Dragons held... read more