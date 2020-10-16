OHSAA Girls’ Soccer & Volleyball & Boys’ Soccer Sectional-District Tournament Pairings

Girls Soccer Tournament

Division 3

Southeast 1

Sectional-District

Monday, Oct. 19

All Games 5 p.m.

17. Piketon at 16. Fairland

20. Chesapeake at 13. Zane Trace

21. Peebles at 12. West Union

Thursday, Oct. 22

Fairland-Piketon winner at 1. Lynchburg-Clay

9. Minford at 8. Rock Hill

Chesapeake-Zane Trace winner at 4. North Adams

West Union-Peebles winner at 3. St. Joseph

Tuesday, Oct. 27

Rock Hill-Minford winner at Fairland-Piketon-Lynchburg winner

Peebles-West Union-St. Joseph winner at Chesapeake-Zane Trace-North Adams winner

Finals Noon, Saturday, Oct. 31

Division 3

Southeast 2

Sectional-District

Girls’ Soccer Pairings

Monday, Oct. 19

All Games 5 p.m.

18. New Lexington at 15. South Point

Thursday, Oct. 22

South Point-New Lexington winner at 2. Wheelersburg

10. Southeastern at 7. Leesburg Fairfield

14. Northwest at 3. Eastern Brown

11. Westfall at 6. Alexander

Tuesday, Oct. 27

Southeastern-Fairfield winner at South Point-New Lexington-Wheelersburg winner

Westfall-Alexander winner at Northwest-Eastern winner

Finals Noon, Saturday, Oct. 31, at Waverly

Girls Volleyball Tournament

Division 3

Southeast 2

Sectional-District

Tuesday, Oct. 20

All Games 6 p.m.

27. Piketon at 22. Chesapeake

28. Lucasville Valley at 21. Eastern Brown

Saturday, Oct. 24

Chesapeake-Piketon winner at 1. Alexander

15. Fairland at 10. New Lexington

Eastern-Valley winner at 4. Westfall

16. Ironton at 9. Chillicothe Huntington

Wednesday, Oct. 28

All Games at Noon

Fairland-New Lexington winner at Chesapeake-Piketon-Alexander winner

Ironton-Huntington winner at Westfall-Eastern-Valley winner

Finals at Noon Saturday, Oct. 31, at Waverly

Division 3

Southeast 3

Sectional-District

Tuesday, Oct. 20

All Games 6 p.m.

25. Wellston at 24. South Point

30. Crooksville at 19. Coal Grove

31. Rock Hill at 18. Minford

Saturday, Oct. 24

South Point-Wellston winner at 1. Adena, 1 p.m.

13. Lynchburg-Clay at 12. Southeastern, 6 p.m.

Coal Grove-Crooksville winner at 6. Northwest, 1 p.m.

Rock Hill-Minford winner at 7. Zane Trace, 1 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 28

All Games 6 p.m.

Lynchburg-Southeastern winner at South Point-Wellston-Adena winner

Rock Hill-Minford-Zane Trace winner at Coal Grove-Crooksville-Northwest winner

Finals at Noon Saturday, Oct. 31, at Waverly

Division 4

Southeast 1

Sectional-District

Monday, Oct. 19

17. Belpre at 16. Green, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 22

All Games at 6 p.m.

Green-Belpre winner at 1. South Webster

9. Portsmouth Clay at 8. Western

13. South Gallia at 4. Portsmouth Notre Dame

12. Paint Valley at 5. Peebles

Thursday, Oct. 29

All Games 6 p.m.

Clay-Western winner at Green-Belpre-South Webster winner

Paint Valley-Peebles winner at South Gallia-Notre Dame winner

Finals Noon Saturday, Oct. 31, at Southeastern

Southeast 2

Sectional-District

Monday, Oct. 19

All Games 6 p.m.

18. Southern at 16/ Manchester

19. Sciotoville East at 14. Whiteoak

Thursday, Oct. 22

All Games 6 p.m.

Southern-Manchester winner at 2. Trimble

10. Beaver Eastern at 7. Symmes Valley

East-Whiteoak winner at 3. Waterford

11.New Boston at 6. Miller

Thursday, Oct. 29

All Games 6 p.m.

Symmes Valley-Eastern winner at Trimble-Southern-Manchester winner

New Boston-Miller winner at Waterford-East-Whiteoak winner

Finals Noon Saturday, Oct. 31, at Southeastern

Boys’ Soccer Tournament

Division 3 Sectional-District

Southeast 1

Friday, Oct. 16

17. Piketon at 16. Fairland, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 17

All Games 11 a.m.

24. Wellston at 9. Lucasville Valley

20. Southeastern at 13. Eastern Brown

21. Portsmouth at 12. Belpre

Wednesday, Oct. 21

All Games 5 p.m.

Fairland-Piketon winner at 1. Wheelersburg

Wellston-Valley winner at 8. Northwest

Southeastern-Eastern winner at 4. North Adams

Portsmouth-Belpre winner at 5. South Point

Saturday, Oct. 24

All Games 11 a.m.

Wellston-Valley-Northwest winner at Fairland-Piketon-Wheelersburg winner

Portsmouth-Belpre-South Point winner at Eastern-Southeastern-North Adams winner

Finals Noon Thursday, Oct. 29, at Waverly

Division 3 Sectional-District

Southeast 2

Saturday, Oct. 17

18. Fairfield at 15. Portsmouth Clay, 4 p.m.

23. West Union at 10. South Webster, 2 p.m.

19. Peebles at 14. Zane Trace 2 p.m.

22. Westfall at 11. New Boston, 11 a.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 21

All Games 5 p.m.

Fairfield-Clay winner at 2. Lynchburg-Clay

West Union-South Webster winner 7. Rock Hill

Peebles-Zane Trace winner at 3. St. Joseph

Westfall-New Boston winner at 6. Minford

Saturday, Oct. 24

All Games 11 a.m.

West Union-South Webster-Rock Hill winner at Fairfield-Clay-Lynchburg winner

Westfall-New Boston-Minford winner at St. Joseph-Peebles-Zane Trace winner

Finals Noon Thursday, Oct. 29, at Waverly