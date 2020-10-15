Obituaries – 10/15/2020
Glendal Ray Castle, 59, of Greenup, Kentucky, died Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Scioto County. He is survived by his wife, Susan Moore Castle.
Graveside service will be noon Saturday at Haverhill Cemetery with Rev. Randy Patrick officiating.
Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Castle family with arrangements.
To offer condolences, please visit www.tracybrammerfh.com.
