Obituaries – 10/14/2020

Calvin Walters

Calvin Duane Walters, 64, of South Point, died Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at home.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon Gail Walters.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with Pastor Roger Watts officiating. Burial will be in Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

None

David Roberts

David Lynn “Daddy Dave” Roberts, 74, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky, died Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020.

Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Friday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, with military honors to follow. Friends may call one hour prior to the service.

None