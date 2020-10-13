OUS to host COVID-19 testing Wednesday

One of the Ohio Department of Health’s pop-up testing sites for COVID-19 will be coming to Ironton Wednesday.

According to the agency’s website, the tests are available for free and at no cost.

They will take place at Ohio University Southern from 1-6 p.m.

The Ironton-Lawrence County Area Community Action Organization Family Medical Centers will partner with the National Guard to provide the testing.

Another drive-up testing site is planned for Oct. 21 at the Pick‘n Save parking lot in Ironton.

There is no out-of-pocket fee for the testing, but insurance may be billed for those who are insured. Those seeking a test are asked to bring a photo ID and insurance information.