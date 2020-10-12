Obituaries – 10/12/2020

Christopher Riley

Christopher David Riley, 56, died Oct. 5, 2020.

A private memorial service will be conducted at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home.

Paul Powers

Paul D. Powers, 89, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 in The Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Sue Powers.

Private family service will be held. Burial will be in Highland Cemetery, Huntington, West Virginia. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to New Baptist Church, Huntington, West Virginia.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Jamie Corbin

Jamie (Cox) Corbin, 52, of Pedro, died Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 at home.

She is survived by her husband, Kenny Corbin.

uneral will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Phillips Funeral Home 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Revs. Ronnie Blagg and Steven Blagg officiating. Burial will follow in Vernon Furnace Cemetery.

Friends may call Thursday, 11 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

