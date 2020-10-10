Hospice of Huntington welcomes new volunteer services coordinator

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Hospice of Huntington announces the addition of Donna May as its new Volunteer Services Coordinator. May replaces Martha Persinger, who retired earlier this summer, after more than ten years of service.

May brings years of experience in the management of volunteer services to her position with Hospice. In her new role, she will be responsible for overseeing all volunteers who serve in a wide range of capacities, including clerical functions, fundraising, general support, patient support and chaplain services. May will also be responsible for coordinating the recruitment of new volunteers, and for training and placing those volunteers within the organization.

“We are thrilled to have Donna May join the Hospice of Huntington team,” said Melanie Hall, president and CEO of Hospice of Huntington. “Our volunteers play an integral role in the services that we provide to the community. Particularly as we continue to do our work amidst the challenges that the COVID-19 pandemic presents, we are very excited to have Donna leading this branch of our organization and providing a new perspective on ways in which we can adapt and grow the volunteer program.”

Hospice of Huntington serves Cabell, Lincoln, Mason and Wayne counties in West Virginia, and Gallia, Lawrence and Meigs counties in Ohio.

For more information about volunteer opportunities across that service area, contact May at 304-529-4217 or dmay@hospiceofhuntington.org. Information about the program can also be found by visiting hospiceofhuntington.org.