Gallipolis blanks Dragons, 3-0

Chance Short

chance.short@irontontribune.com

PROCTORVILLE — Gallia Academy came out firing and it paid off as they beat the Fairland Dragons 3-0 at Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium on Thursday.

The Blue Devils shot 48 times compared to Fairland’s 7 shots, but the Dragons did kick an efficient 6 of those shots on goal. Gallia Academy kicked 23 shots on goal.

Fairland goalkeeper Jacob Polcyn had a long night with 19 saves and only gave up 3 goals on the night.

Ayden Roettker kicked the first goal for Gallia on an assist by Dalton Vanco to give the Devils the only goal of the first half.

Carson Wamsley and Maddux Camden each scored unassisted goals in the second half for Gallia Academy to make it the final score 3-0.

This was the last game for the Dragons as they await tournament play and the Blue Devils will host Rock Hill on Tuesday.

Gallia Academy 1 2 = 3

Fairland 0 0 = 0

First Half

GA — Ayden Roettker (assisted by Dalton Vanco) 03:31

Second Half

GA — Carson Wamsley (unassisted) 11:56

GA — Maddux Camden (unassisted) 24:23

Saves — GA: 6; FHS: Jacob Polcyn 19, Jamison Lauder 1

Shots — GA: 48; FHS: 7

Shots on Goal — GA: 23; FHS: 6

Corner kicks — GA: 6; FHS: 0