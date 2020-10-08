Reynolds helps sluggish Redwomen blank Piketon

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PIKETON — Rrrriiiinnnggg.

After two-thirds of no scoring in the first half, the alarm clock finally rang for the Rock Hill Redwomen.

And once they got that first goal, five others followed as the Redwomen posted a 6-0 shutout soccer win over the Piketon Lady Redstreaks on Thursday.

The game was scoreless until nine minutes remained in the first half when Kate Delong scored with an assist from Bri Reynolds.

“That goal was a wake-up call for us. We were very sluggish for most of the first half and part of the second half,” said Redwomen coach Summer Collins. “Fortunately, our defense carried us until we got the offense going. The girls played great defense.”

Two minutes later, Reynolds scored with an assist from Emma Scott and then with five minutes on the clock Scott scored with an assist from Reynolds and it was 3-0 at the half.

Reynolds took over the offense in the second half as she got three goals to give her a haul or four goals in one game.

The first goal of the second half didn’t come until the 17-minute mark when Reynolds got an unassisted goal.

With an assist from Paige Bailey, Reynolds got her second goal at the 3:57 mark.

Reynolds final goal came with just 17 seconds to play with an assist from Taylor Clark.

Rock Hill goalkeeper Aleigha Matney had nine saves.

Now 10-1-2, the Redwomen play at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Wheelersburg.

Rock Hill 3 3 = 6

Piketon 0 0 = 0

First Half

RH – Kate Delong (assist Bri Reynolds) 9:00

RH – Bri Reynolds (assist Emma Scott) 7:00

RH – Emma Scott (assist Bri Reynolds) 5:00

Second Half

RH – Bri Reynolds (unassisted) 17:00

RH – Bri Reynolds (assist Paige Bailey) 3:57

RH – Bri Reynolds (assist Taylor Clark) 0:17

Saves – RH: Aleigha Matney 9