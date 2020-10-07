Slow-Poke Run set for Saturday

The Ironton Elks Lodge No. 177 will host a Slow-Poke Run this Saturday.

The event is open to anyone 21 and over, regardless of membership, and has been approved by the Ironton Police Department.

Participants can use any mode of legal transportation, motorized or not, as long as it goes no faster than 35 mph. This will be strictly enforced. The entry fee includes the driver and all passengers of vehicle.

The event will begin in the car lot across from Liberty Bank at noon and begin the route at 1 p.m.

The stops are as follows:

• First stop – Laidback

• Second stop – Frog Town

• Third stop – Murphy’s

• Fourth stop – End Zone

• Final stop – Elks Lodge

Participants meet back at the lodge and winners will be announced at 5 p.m.

Members and guests of members are invited to the club room for continued celebrations.

The entry fee is $20. Participants are asked to arrive early to get wristbands.