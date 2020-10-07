Editorial: Learning through doing

Students at Rock Hill High School have seen an addition to their campus this year, a coffee shop, The Redman Roaster, run by those in the business class.

On Friday, Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague visited the school, where he presented business teacher Lou Anne Capper with the Compass Award for her efforts in the class and for the shop, which she said was conceived by principal Sam Gue.

Interest was high in the project and faculty and Sprague said it is teaching students the basics of business, such as budgeting, marketing and all that goes into the process.

These are skills, such as basic responsibility, that will applicable to the real world and do much good for those in the class.

We commend the students and Capper for all the hard work they have put into the shop and hope they take a lot with them from this class.

The award from the treasurer was well deserved.

The skills learned in this class are invaluable and will be something students can be thankful for as they move into life beyond high school.