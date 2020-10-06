Obituaries – 10/06/2020

Ricky Ingram

Ricky Edward Ingram, 57, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Friday, Oct. 2, 2020.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at New Day Ministry, 615 10th St. West, Huntington, West Virginia. Visitation will be held 1–2 p.m. Saturday at the church.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

