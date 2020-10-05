Rodney Chris to perform at Ironton aLive’s Tuesday Night Concert

Country music artist Rodney Chris will perform at this week’s Tuesday Night Concert.

The concert starts at 6 p.m. at the Ironton Farmers Market venue on South Second Street.

The concerts continue to be under COVID-19 restrictions requiring masks and social distancing. This is the sixth concert of a delayed season and folks are coming out and practicing safety as requested.

“So, bring your chair wear your mask distance yourself in your chair and enjoy the evening. Here is your chance to get out and feel safe in the outdoors,” said Sam Heighton, executive director of Ironton aLive. “We have lots of room for you to remain in your vehicle and enjoy the music if that makes you feel more comfortable.”

He said the Black Bear Bakery will be there once again be there with their homemade candy and very popular hot pretzels.

The Traders Cafe across the street will have hot and cold drinks.

The Ironton aLive concerts are sponsored by Glockner Auto Dealerships, Perry Distributing of Ironton, Phillips Funeral Home, Citizens Depository and Gold Street Muffler. It is produced by Studimo Productions.

There will be an extra show this month.

“We will have a special performance on Tuesday Oct. 13 by Union Landing, with local entertainers Ronda Williams and Jim Tordiff will be on stage,” Heighton said. “This is not part of the Concert Series, but will fall right in line the next Tuesday after the series ends. This concert will start at 5:30 p.m., so come a half hour earlier and enjoy an extra concert, all COVID-19 restrictions will be in effect.”