Kentucky reports highest number of new virus cases ever

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky reported its highest ever number of new coronavirus cases on Saturday.

“We now have 1,275 new cases announced today, meaning 1,275 Kentuckians have just tested positive,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in a news release. “This is our highest number of cases ever. This is the highest number of cases per week ever and we have one more day that will add to the count, and it shows that we have to do better.”

As of 3 p.m. Saturday, there were at least 72,001 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, Beshear said. Of the newly reported cases, 166 were in children age 18 or younger. Twenty-seven of the cases were in children age 5 or younger, with the youngest child just two months old, according to the news release.

Ohio has had 157,966 cases and 4,925 deaths as of Sunday.

The Kentucky Health Department reported that Boyd County has had 507 cases and 10 deaths on Saturday. Greenup County had 460 cases and four deaths.

In comparison, Lawrence County has had more cases than either of its neighboring Kentucky counties. On Sunday, Lawrence County has had 748 cases since the first case was reported on March 25 with 22 deaths.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including life-threatening pneumonia.