Guidelines for political letters and news

The last day to submit a letter about a political candidate or issue is at 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23 and we will publish those submissions through Saturday, Oct. 31.

After that, no letters endorsing either a candidate or an issue will be published in the days leading up to the Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 election.

We do this for every election in an effort to prevent last-minute attacks and keep the elections fair. As a reminder, we require all who submit a letter to include their full name, address and phone number. It’s also a good idea to submit documentation of any claims you make, which will significantly help speed up the fact-checking process.

The Tribune welcomes letters to the editor as part of a community discussion of issues on the local, state and national level. Emailed letters are preferred.

Handwritten or typed letters must be signed. All letters need to include full name, address and phone number; only name and city will be printed. Letters should be limited to about 300 words. Letters are subject to editing for length, grammar and clarity.

Publication of any letter is not guaranteed and depends on space available and the volume of letters received.

Libelous, argumentative and anonymous letters or poetry will not be published.

Political letters to the editor

As a general rule, the newspaper will not endorse candidates for local office, but may endorse an issue or ballot referendum. Election-related news coverage will be at the sole discretion of the newspaper’s publisher and editorial board in the name of newsworthiness, reader interest and information.

