Trick or Treat in Ironton will be Oct. 29

Despite the pandemic, the City of Ironton will continue the Halloween trick or treating tradition.

It will be on Thursday, Oct. 29, from 6-7:30 p.m. in the city’s neighbor hoods.

Safe trick or treat by the downtown Ironton merchants will be 6-7 p.m. Monday Oct. 26 on Second and Vernon streets to Bobby Bear Boulevard. Businesses will be required to bring table and chair if participating and social distancing between each table is required.

There will be no costume contest this year.

But because of COVID-19, the city is putting out some recommended best practices.

For parents/guardians:

• If taking your children trick-or-treating, limit the number of houses you visit and ask your children to stay as far from treat-givers as possible. For small children, consider holding the bag for them.

• Wipe off candy wrappers with sanitizing wipes when you arrive home. (NOTE: Never wipe unpackaged food with wipes.)

• Allow children to eat only factory-wrapped treats. Avoid homemade treats made by strangers.

If your child is at greater risk of complications from COVID-19, contact your doctor before allowing participation in Halloween activities.

For community members:

• For trick-or-treating, reach out to neighbors to discuss ways to ensure 6-foot social distancing, how candy can most safely be distributed, and the need for face coverings.

• Refrain from having children select their own treats from a bowl/common container or set up a hand-sanitizing station.

• Consider lining up individually wrapped goodie bags on porch steps, a table in the driveway, or the edge of the driveway or yard with a sign asking children to take only one. Or use other creative ways to distribute treats, such as using a candy “slide” made of PVC pipe, or hanging treats from a wall or fence.

• If you are preparing goodie bags, wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds before and after preparing the bags.

You should not participate in in-person Halloween festivities and should not give out candy to trick-or-treaters if;

• You may have COVID-19 or you may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.

• Are considered high risk

• Are feeling sick.