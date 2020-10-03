Lady Flyers turn back Lady Dragons, 3-1

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

There was an old song “I Can See Clearly Now” sung by Johnny Nash.

With the early morning mist hovering over Clouston Field, the Fairland Lady Dragons cut through dawn to take a quick lead.

But once the mist burned off, the St. Joseph Lady Flyers began to get their game burning as well as they came back to beat the Lady Dragons 3-1 in a non-league soccer game.

“This was a physical game. You could tell by the number of direct kicks,” said Lady Flyers’ coach Dan Blair whose team had nine direct kicks while Fairland had two.

“But we woke up and came to life in the second half and picked up our play.”

Maddie Miller scored on a breakaway to give Fairland a 1-0 lead at the 17:24 mark of the first half.

St. Joseph got going as Emma Whaley scored on a pass from Addie Philabaun at the 11:26 mark to tie the game.

In the second half, the Lady Flyers really began to pick up their play with Whaley getting her second goal at the 34:11 mark as she got an assist from Aubrey Sutton.

Sutton got her second assist with a pass from the right wing and Lydia Sheridan took the pass and drilled a shot into the back of the net for a 3-1 lead with 11:54 to play.

St. Joseph had 10 shots on goal and 12 corner kicks. Fairland took eight shots on goal with two corner kicks.

The Lady Flyers visit Peebles on Monday.