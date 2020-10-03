Associated Press Ohio High School Football Scores

Ohio H.S. Athletic Association

Friday’s Football Scores

Akr. Ellet 21, Akr. Firestone 13

Alliance Marlington 31, Minerva 3

Amherst Steele 43, N. Olmsted 14

Andover Pymatuning Valley 38, Fairport Harbor Harding 7

Ansonia 22, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 21

Apple Creek Waynedale 28, Doylestown Chippewa 27

Arcadia 43, N. Baltimore 6

Arcanum 28, Tipp City Bethel 20

Archbold 36, Wauseon 35

Ashland Crestview 33, Plymouth 12

Ashland Mapleton 65, New London 26

Ashtabula Edgewood 37, Painesville Harvey 14

Ashtabula Lakeside 43, Orange 40

Attica Seneca E. 41, Upper Sandusky 7

Aurora 38, Twinsburg 0

Austintown Fitch 42, Steubenville 41, OT

Avon 49, Grafton Midview 8

Avon Lake 49, Olmsted Falls 8

Bainbridge Paint Valley 40, Southeastern 0

Baltimore Liberty Union 48, Delaware Buckeye Valley 3

Barnesville 24, Belmont Union Local 21

Batavia Clermont NE 21, Williamsburg 0

Beachwood 28, Burton Berkshire 27

Beaver Eastern 40, Franklin Furnace Green 6

Bedford 14, E. Cle. Shaw 6

Bellbrook 48, Day. Oakwood 7

Bellevue 16, Clyde 7

Bellville Clear Fork 54, Marion Harding 7

Beloit W. Branch 44, Can. South 14

Berea-Midpark 54, N. Ridgeville 14

Berlin Center Western Reserve 39, Sebring McKinley 18

Bethel-Tate 41, Fayetteville-Perry 12

Beverly Ft. Frye 33, Wheeling Central, W.Va. 0

Bishop Ready 38, Cols. Bexley 0

Bishop Watterson 38, Cols. St. Charles 14

Blanchester 28, Lees Creek E. Clinton 14

Bloom-Carroll 45, Circleville Logan Elm 14

Bluffton 27, Paulding 24

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 45, Wadsworth 35

Brookfield 35, Campbell Memorial 0

Brookville 14, Franklin 6

Brunswick 49, Garfield Hts. 14

Bryan 44, Swanton 7

Byesville Meadowbrook 60, Zanesville W. Muskingum 0

Caldwell 34, Bowerston Conotton Valley 8

Canal Fulton Northwest 41, Loudonville 20

Canal Winchester 49, Delaware Hayes 28

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 52, Whitehall-Yearling 14

Canfield 35, Youngs. Boardman 7

Canfield S. Range 44, Hubbard 14

Cardington-Lincoln 28, Mt. Gilead 6

Carey 31, Bucyrus Wynford 23

Carlisle 20, Camden Preble Shawnee 14

Carrollton 40, Cambridge 7

Casstown Miami E. 14, Union City Mississinawa Valley 6

Castalia Margaretta 43, Fremont St. Joseph 29

Centerburg 48, Fredericktown 9

Centerville 42, Miamisburg 0

Chagrin Falls Kenston 33, Willoughby S. 30

Chardon 55, Lyndhurst Brush 7

Chardon NDCL 41, Cle. VASJ 14

Chesterland W. Geauga 30, Chagrin Falls 22

Chillicothe 30, Jackson 27, 2OT

Chillicothe Unioto 41, Williamsport Westfall 30

Cin. Aiken 32, Cin. Hughes 18

Cin. Anderson 42, Milford 13

Cin. Clark Montessori 36, Miami Valley Christian Academy 0

Cin. Colerain 14, Hamilton 13

Cin. Deer Park 25, Cin. Mariemont 21

Cin. Gamble Montessori 34, Cin. Woodward 20

Cin. Hills Christian Academy 36, Cin. Summit Country Day 7

Cin. Indian Hill 62, Cin. Finneytown 6

Cin. La Salle 27, Cin. Moeller 25

Cin. Madeira 34, Reading 0

Cin. NW 47, Oxford Talawanda 10

Cin. Princeton 40, Fairfield 23

Cin. Purcell Marian 20, Day. Christian 3

Cin. Winton Woods 33, Cin. Turpin 13

Cin. Wyoming 49, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 0

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 56, Wilmington 21

Clayton Northmont 28, Huber Hts. Wayne 27

Cle. Hts. 17, Shaker Hts. 14

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 42, Chesapeake 35

Coldwater 40, Anna 0

Cols. DeSales 16, Bishop Hartley 14

Cols. Independence 26, Cols. Walnut Ridge 14

Cols. Upper Arlington 35, Hilliard Davidson 0

Cols. Whetstone 22, Cols. Centennial 14

Columbia Station Columbia 31, Sheffield Brookside 0

Columbiana 34, Lisbon David Anderson 21

Columbiana Crestview 48, Youngs. Liberty 7

Columbus Grove 27, Harrod Allen E. 24

Convoy Crestview 27, Spencerville 16

Copley 41, Cuyahoga Falls 20

Coshocton 42, New Lexington 34

Creston Norwayne 21, Dalton 7

Crooksville 20, McConnelsville Morgan 14

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 48, Akr. Manchester 7

Day. Carroll 35, Bishop Fenwick 21

DeGraff Riverside 34, Dola Hardin Northern 26

Defiance Tinora 39, Defiance Ayersville 21

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 28, Thomas Worthington 21

Delta 7, Hamler Patrick Henry 0

Dresden Tri-Valley 41, New Concord John Glenn 13

Dublin Coffman 28, Hilliard Bradley 14

Dublin Scioto 15, Sunbury Big Walnut 14

E. Liverpool 46, Richmond Edison 10

Edon 42, Tol. Ottawa Hills 37

Elida 21, Lima Shawnee 16

Euclid 42, Elyria 20

Fairborn 39, Vandalia Butler 0

Fairfield Christian 22, Zanesville Rosecrans 14, OT

Findlay 31, Lima Sr. 6

Findlay Liberty-Benton 27, Pandora-Gilboa 0

Frankfort Adena 46, Chillicothe Zane Trace 0

Gahanna Cols. Academy 49, Cols. Grandview Hts. 0

Galion 24, Lucas 13

Gallipolis Gallia 18, Portsmouth 12, OT

Garrettsville Garfield 27, Ravenna SE 7

Germantown Valley View 41, Eaton 7

Gibsonburg 41, Kansas Lakota 34

Gilmer County, W.Va. 26, New Matamoras Frontier 18

Glouster Trimble 66, Crown City S. Gallia 0

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 40, Uhrichsville Claymont 6

Goshen 24, New Richmond 6

Granville 49, Pataskala Licking Hts. 20

Grove City 48, Galloway Westland 12

Groveport-Madison 28, Grove City Cent. Crossing 24

Hamilton New Miami 40, Lockland 14

Hamilton Ross 48, Cin. Mt. Healthy 21

Hanoverton United 41, Leetonia 8

Haviland Wayne Trace 52, Antwerp 32

Heath 56, Hebron Lakewood 14

Hicksville 47, Delphos Jefferson 20

Hilliard Darby 28, Dublin Jerome 27

Hillsboro 21, Greenfield McClain 16

Howard E. Knox 7, Danville 6

Hudson 53, N. Royalton 0

Hudson WRA 28, Rocky River Lutheran W. 23

Huron 40, Milan Edison 14

Independence 31, Garfield Hts. Trinity 0

Indpls Cathedral, Ind. 36, Cin. Elder 14

Ironton 33, Cin. Sycamore 11

Jefferson Area 49, Cortland Lakeview 7

Johnstown 35, Johnstown Northridge 7

Kettering Fairmont 10, Springboro 7

Kings Mills Kings 63, Loveland 32

LaGrange Keystone 42, Wellington 12

Lakeside Danbury 30, Holgate 12

Lakewood St. Edward 31, Cle. Benedictine 10

Lancaster 46, Newark 15

Leavittsburg LaBrae 38, Conneaut 6

Lebanon 41, Morrow Little Miami 7

Leipsic 43, McComb 25

Lewistown Indian Lake 34, Urbana 7

Lexington 28, Mansfield Madison 7

Liberty Center 48, Metamora Evergreen 21

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 42, Cin. Oak Hills 20

Lima Cent. Cath. 49, Arlington 26

Lima Perry 50, Cols. KIPP 8

Lisbon Beaver 49, Bellaire 7

Lodi Cloverleaf 34, Ravenna 20

London Madison Plains 42, Spring. Cath. Cent. 0

Louisville Aquinas 26, Can. Cent. Cath. 10

Lucasville Valley 15, Minford 14

Magnolia Sandy Valley 55, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 13

Malvern 27, E. Can. 8

Mansfield Sr. 17, Mt. Vernon 7

Mantua Crestwood 21, Orwell Grand Valley 14

Maple Hts. 20, Richfield Revere 0

Maria Stein Marion Local 49, Delphos St. John’s 0

Marion Elgin 55, Crestline 41

Marysville 28, Lewis Center Olentangy 7

Massillon Perry 42, Can. Glenoak 0

Mayfield 40, Madison 7

McDermott Northwest 10, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 8

McDonald 42, Atwater Waterloo 14

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 38, Waynesfield-Goshen 26

Mechanicsburg 33, W. Liberty-Salem 0

Medina 24, Solon 20

Medina Buckeye 35, Fairview 7

Medina Highland 31, Barberton 16

Mentor 41, Strongsville 7

Middlefield Cardinal 33, Brooklyn 14

Middletown 33, Cin. Walnut Hills 26

Millbury Lake 28, Genoa Area 7

Millersburg W. Holmes 35, Ashland 14

Milton-Union 48, New Lebanon Dixie 15

Mineral Ridge 48, Lowellville 8

Minster 62, Rockford Parkway 20

Mogadore 28, Rootstown 7

Mogadore Field 48, Akr. Springfield 7

Monroe 28, Middletown Madison Senior 8

Montpelier 27, W. Unity Hilltop 8

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 47, Cory-Rawson 8

Mt. Orab Western Brown 47, Batavia 20

Mt. Victory Ridgemont 44, Morral Ridgedale 8

N. Can. Hoover 14, Massillon Jackson 13

N. Lewisburg Triad 21, Spring. NE 14

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 70, Bucyrus 0

Napoleon 19, Bowling Green 14

Navarre Fairless 41, Massillon Tuslaw 12

Nelsonville-York 36, Athens 6

New Bremen 36, Versailles 7

New Carlisle Tecumseh 35, Bellefontaine 34

New Madison Tri-Village 60, Ft. Loramie 43

New Middletown Spring. 44, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 8

New Philadelphia 21, Dover 13

Newark Cath. 48, Utica 6

Newark Licking Valley 24, Zanesville 0

Niles McKinley 28, Girard 14

Northwood 43, Oregon Stritch 0

Norwalk St. Paul 28, Monroeville 7

Norwood 36, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 30

Oak Harbor 14, Port Clinton 7

Oberlin Firelands 51, Oberlin 0

Ontario 48, Marion Pleasant 13

Ottawa-Glandorf 34, Kenton 27

Painesville Riverside 34, Eastlake North 0

Parma 26, Parma Normandy 0

Parma Hts. Holy Name 35, Bay Village Bay 0

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 32, Logan 21

Pemberville Eastwood 52, Bloomdale Elmwood 28

Peninsula Woodridge 35, Akr. Coventry 28

Perry 49, Geneva 14

Perrysburg 44, Maumee 0

Pickerington N. 31, Gahanna Lincoln 6

Piketon 48, Chillicothe Huntington 6

Piqua 44, Sidney 0

Plain City Jonathan Alder 30, London 13

Poland Seminary 47, Struthers 7

Pomeroy Meigs 12, Albany Alexander 6

Powell Olentangy Liberty 42, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 21

Proctorville Fairland 42, Ironton Rock Hill 6

Reedsville Eastern 42, Racine Southern 0

Richwood N. Union 42, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 7

Ripley, W.Va. 28, Marietta 26

Rittman 10, Smithville 6

Rocky River 31, Lakewood 0

Salem 20, Alliance 13

Sandusky Perkins 38, Sandusky 24

Sarahsville Shenandoah 16, Rayland Buckeye 8, OT

Shadyside 27, Hannibal River 25

Shelby 45, Caledonia River Valley 21

Sherwood Fairview 44, Edgerton 6

Sparta Highland 30, Galion Northmor 6

Spring. Greenon 21, Jamestown Greeneview 20

Springfield 76, Beavercreek 0

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 41, Cin. N. College Hill 0

St. Clairsville 35, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 20

St. Henry 22, Ft. Recovery 21

St. Marys Memorial 49, Celina 6

St. Paris Graham 35, Spring. NW 3

Stewart Federal Hocking 12, Hannan, W.Va. 6

Stow-Munroe Falls 53, Macedonia Nordonia 47

Streetsboro 42, Norton 0

Sugar Grove Berne Union 28, Worthington Christian 21

Sullivan Black River 40, Lorain Clearview 14

Sycamore Mohawk 42, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 8

Sylvania Northview 14, Sylvania Southview 5

Tallmadge 26, Kent Roosevelt 16

Thornville Sheridan 48, Warsaw River View 7

Tiffin Columbian 48, Norwalk 20

Tipp City Tippecanoe 14, Xenia 13

Tol. St. Francis 49, Fremont Ross 46

Tol. St. John’s 37, Tol. Whitmer 14

Tol. Waite 40, Tol. Rogers 8

Tol. Woodward 16, Tol. Start 12

Tontogany Otsego 47, Fostoria 18

Toronto 48, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 29

Trenton Edgewood 38, Harrison 35, OT

Trotwood-Madison 34, Day. Belmont 19

Troy 28, Riverside Stebbins 21

Troy Christian 49, Grove City Christian 12

Uniontown Lake 32, Green 21

Van Buren 40, Vanlue 20

Van Wert 29, Lima Bath 7

Vermilion 50, Willard 24

Vincent Warren 59, Lancaster Fairfield Union 13

W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 40, Bradford 6

W. Carrollton 35, Greenville 13

W. Chester Lakota W. 21, Mason 0

W. Jefferson 49, Milford Center Fairbanks 14

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 36, Sugarcreek Garaway 0

Wapakoneta 28, Defiance 0

Warren Harding 37, Bishop Sycamore 14

Washington C.H. 38, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 33

Waterford 42, Belpre 7

Waverly 63, Oak Hill 16

Waynesville 43, Day. Northridge 18

Weir, W.Va. 47, Martins Ferry 46, 2OT

Wellston 33, McArthur Vinton County 12

Wellsville 42, E. Palestine 20

West Salem Northwestern 22, Jeromesville Hillsdale 15

Westerville Cent. 42, New Albany 7

Westerville N. 22, Worthington Kilbourne 21

Westlake 22, Warrensville Hts. 14

Wheelersburg 28, Portsmouth W. 0

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 62, Holland Springfield 21

Wickliffe 54, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 14

Windham 36, Vienna Mathews 0

Wintersville Indian Creek 35, Brooke, W.Va. 21

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 41, Magnolia, W.Va. 21

Wooster 12, Louisville 7

Wooster Triway 13, Orrville 6

Youngs. Ursuline 28, Youngs. Cardinal Mooney 23

Zanesville Maysville 43, Philo 42, OT