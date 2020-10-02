Obituaries – 10/021/2020

Neal Humphrey

Neal Thomas Humphrey, 87, of Coal Grove, died Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Best Care, Wheelersburg.

Military graveside services will be 11 a.m. Monday at Woodland Cemetery, Ironton.

Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, is assisting the family with arrangements.

