Obituaries – 10/01/2020

Carl Thompson

Carl David Thompson, 64, of Milton, West Virginia, died Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at The Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, West Virginia.

There will be no services.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Scott Korzeniewski

Scott Jason Korzeniewski, 40, died on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.

Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Real Life Ministries. 1717 Reynolds St., Ironton.

Family and friends will be gathering for a dinner immediately following the services in the church dining hall.

Anyone who would like to send flowers please send them to the church. Any monetary gifts will be used for funeral expenses and donated to a local charity.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.