Flyers’ duo, Hornets’ team advance in D3 sectional golf tournament

JACKSON — It was a two-day whirlwind for the St. Joseph Flyers’ Jimmy Mahlmeister and Matt Sheridan.

After helping the Flyers win the Southern Ohio Conference Division 1 soccer championship on Tuesday, the pair played in the Division 3 sectional golf tournament at Franklin Valley Golf Course on Wednesday and qualified for the district.

While Mahlmeister and Sheridan qualified individually, the Coal Grove Hornets will be taking their team to the next level.

Led by sophomore Luke Jenkins and freshman Keegan Shultz, the Hornets finished fifth as a team to advance.

The top five teams and top five individuals not on a qualifying team advanced to the district tournament Monday, Oct. 5, at the Portsmouth Elks Country Club in McDermott.

Jenkins had rounds of 42 and 47 for an 89 total while Shultz shot 47 and 46 for a 93.

Drey Osborne — the team’s only senior — shot rounds of 47 and 54 and had 101 for the Hornets while Mason Frasier posted 57 and 57 for 113 and Jacob Holmes 68 and 70 for a 138.

Belpre won the team championship with a 355 score. The other four teams to qualify for the district were Racine Southern at 377, Federal Hocking 378, Waterford 395 and Coal Grove at 396.

South Webster was sixth with a 396, St. Joseph 404, Beaver Eastern 462, Glouster Trimble 499 and Corning Miller 531

Mahlmeister shot round of 47 and 46 for a 93 total and Sheridan 50 and 51 for a 101 score. J.C. Damron just missed qualifying as he shot 56 and 46 for 102. Jacob Salisbury posted rounds of 53 and 55 for a 108 while Michael Mahlmeister carded a 114 with rounds for 54 and 60.

