Change in schedule has Ironton hosting Cincinnati Sycamore

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

There has been another COVID-19 siting in the Ohio Valley Conference football race and the virus has claimed its second victory.

After causing Coal Grove to cancel its game against Gallipolis two weeks ago, COVID-19 won over the South Point Pointers and forced them to cancel against the Ironton Fighting Tigers on Friday.

However, Ironton quickly found a replacement and will host the Division I Cincinnati Sycamore Aviators at 7 p.m. on Friday.

Sycamore (1-4) is led in rushing by junior William Ingle (5-10, 195) with 445 yards on 88 carries and he’s scored 7 touchdowns.

Senior quarterback Andrew Fehr (5-11, 175) has completed 51 of 89 passes for 539 yards and 4 touchdowns with 2 interceptions.

The leading receivers are Ingle with 14 catches for 151 yards and a TD and junior Cairo Ford (5-7, 150) with 12 receptions for 125 yards. Junior Cannon Ray (6-3, 175) had 7 grabs for 81 yards, Ruben Schraffenberger 5 catches for 79 yards and a score, Collen Ferrell 4 for 53 and a TD with Alec Van Hoose 9 for 50 and a score.

The defense is led by junior Jacob Teuimeh (5-11, 180) with 32 total tackles — 22 solo — and Zaire Washington with 26 stops and 2 sacks. Senior Jovani Mujanayi (6-1, 200) had 21 tackles while senior Kyle Heaton (6-1, 220) has 19 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

The Aviators’ defense has yet to intercept a pass this season.

Ironton is led in rushing by Reid Carrico with 790 yards on 51 carries followed by Trevor Carter with 231 yards on 22 attempts.

Quarterback Tayden Carpenter is 44 of 65 passing for 68 percent and he has racked up 791 yards and 12 touchdowns. He has thrown one interception that came on a ball tipped at the line of scrimmage.

Ironton uses a variety of receivers led by Trent Hacker with 16 receptions for 232 yards and 4 touchdowns.