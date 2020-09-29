Obituaries – 9/29/2020

Karen Bailey

Dec. 10, 1955–Sept. 24, 2020

Karen Bernice Bailey, 64, passed away on Sept. 24, 2020, at Community Hospice Care Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

She was born to the late Chester Skaggs and Marie Mollet Skaggs, in Portsmouth, on Dec. 10, 1955.

She married George Bailey on Sept. 6, 1983 and they lived together in Pedro. Together, they raised two children, Kayla Bailey Ross (Shawn Ross) and Beth Bailey; and two grandchildren, Thomas and Emma Shope (Beth).

She is survived by her husband, George; two daughters, Kayla Ross (Shawn), of Ironton, and Beth Bailey, of Pedro; two grandchildren, Thomas and Emma Shope (Beth); two brothers, Samuel (Brenda) Skaggs and William Skaggs, both of Franklin Furnace; five sisters, Carolyn Ruggles (Arnold), of Ironton, Helen Williams (Clifford), of Flatwoods, Kentucky, Bonnie McKenzie (Ray), of Ironton, and Debbie Horner (Homer), of Otway.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Raymond Skaggs (Helen) of Franklin Furnace, 68.

Karen attended Green Township High School and Scioto County Career and Technical Center where she participated in culinary and food service operations.

She was a nurturing soul that dedicated her life to taking care of her family, being a fantastic cook, and seasoned gardener. She cherished reading the Bible and being a devoted Christian.

Per Karen’s wishes, a memorial service will be delayed until people can safely assemble due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The family has set up a memorial page where details of the future service will be published when the time comes.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Bailey family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Karen’s name can be sent to Community Hospice Care Center, 1480 Carter Avenue, Ashland, KY 41101.

Jewell Clay

Jewell Clay, 86, of South Point, died Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 at Paramount Senior Living at Cabell Midland, Ona, West Virginia.

A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Friday at Miller Memorial Gardens Miller, by Pastor Tom Jones. There will be no visitation.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Scott Korzeniewski

Scott Jason Korzeniewski, 40, of Toledo and Argillite, Kentucky, died on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.

The family is going to hold a Celebration of Life at a later time.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory Proctorville, assisted the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Robert Schwab

July 21, 1953–Sept. 20, 2020

Robert Anthony Schwab passed away Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at his home in Cincinnati.

Robert was born July 21, 1953 in Ironton, to Leonard and Beatrice Schwab.

Robert attended St. Joseph’s High School and the University of Cincinnati.

Robert spent the best part of his life in building and construction.

He was creative, enjoyed gardening, building furniture and cooking.

He is preceded in death by his parents and two nephews, Richard and James Dean, of St. Louis.

Robert is survived by his sisters, Judith (Cecil) Dean, Jane (Andrew) Sencak, Rita (John) Knipper, Eileen (Tony) Tausch; and brothers, James (Paige), Paul (Yvonne), Lawrence (Kathy) and Bernard (Sylvia) Schwab; as well as and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Pinegrove at 11:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Because of Robert’s love for dogs, especially Airedales, in lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made in his name to ASPCA.

O’Keefe-Baker Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Ohio Covid-19 regulations will be followed with masks and social distancing.