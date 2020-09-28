Scoreboard

Major League Baseball

Postseason Schedule

& Results

All Times EDT

x-if necessary

Note: Times are broadcast air times; game times not available.

WILD CARD SERIES

(Best-of-3)

American League

Tampa Bay vs. Toronto

Tuesday, Sept. 29: Toronto at Tampa Bay (Snell 4-2), 5 p.m. (TBS)

Wednesday, Sept. 30: Toronto at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 5-1), 4 p.m. (TBS)

x-Thursday, Oct. 1: Toronto at Tampa Bay (Morton 2-2)

Oakland vs. Chicago White Sox

Tuesday, Sept. 29: Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-3) at Oakland (Manaea 4-3), 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Wednesday, Sept. 30: Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 6-2) at Oakland (Bassitt 5-2), 3 p.m. (ESPN)

x-Thursday, Oct. 1: Chicago White Sox at Oakland

Minnesota vs. Houston

Tuesday, Sept. 29: Houston (Greinke 3-3) at Minnesota (Maeda 6-1), 2 p.m. (ABC)

Wednesday, Sept. 30: Houston at Minnesota (Berríos 5-4), 1 p.m. (ESPN2)

x-Thursday, Oct. 1: Houston at Minnesota (Pineda 2-0)

Cleveland vs. New York Yankees

Tuesday, Sept. 29: New York Yankees (Cole 7-3) at Cleveland (Bieber 8-1), 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Wednesday, Sept. 30: New York Yankees (Tanaka 3-3) at Cleveland (Carrasco 3-4), 7 p.m. (ESPN)

x-Thursday, Oct. 1: New York Yankees (Happ 2-2 or Garcia 3-3) at Cleveland (Plesac 4-2)

National League

(Broadcast TBA)

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee

Wednesday, Sept. 30: Milwaukee at Los Angeles Dodgers (Buehler 1-0), 10 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, Oct. 1: Miwaukee at Los Angeles Dodgers

x-Friday, Oct. 2: Milwaukee at Los Angeles Dodgers

Atlanta vs. CINCINNATI

Wednesday, Sept. 30: CINCINNATI (Bauer 5-4) at Atlanta (Fried 7-0), noon (ESPN)

Thursday, Oct. 1: CINCINNATI (4-6) at Atlanta

x-Friday, Oct. 2: CINCINNATI at Atlanta

Chicago Cubs vs. Miami

Wednesday, Sept. 30: Miami at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 6-5 or Darvish 8-3), 2 p.m. (ABC)

Thursday, Oct. 1: Miami at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 8-3 or Hendricks 6-5)

x-Friday, Oct. 2: Miami at Chicago Cubs

San Diego vs. St. Louis

Wednesday, Sept. 30: St. Louis at San Diego (Lamet 3-1), 5 p.m. (ESPN2)

Thursday, Oct. 1: St. Louis at San Diego

x-Friday, Oct. 2: St. Louis at San Diego

DIVISION SERIES

(Best-of-5)

American League

(All Games on TBS)

Tampa Bay-Toronto winner vs. Cleveland-New York winner

At San Diego

Monday, Oct. 5: Cleveland-New York winner vs. Tampa Bay-Toronto winner

Tuesday, Oct. 6: Cleveland-New York winner vs. Tampa Bay-Toronto winner

Wednesday, Oct. 7: Tampa Bay-Toronto winner vs. Cleveland-New York winner

x-Thursday, Oct. 8: Tampa Bay-Toronto winner vs. Cleveland-New York winner

x-Friday, Oct. 9: Cleveland-New York winner vs. Tampa Bay-Toronto winner

Oakland-Chicago White Sox winner vs. Minnesota-Houston winner

At Los Angeles

Monday, Oct. 5: Minnesota-Houston winner vs. Oakland-Chicago winner

Tuesday, Oct. 6: Minnesota-Houston winner vs. Oakland-Chicago winner

Wednesday, Oct. 7: Oakland-Chicago winner vs. Minnesota-Houston winner

x-Thursday, Oct. 8: Oakland-Chicago winner vs. Minnesota-Houston winner

x-Friday, Oct. 9: Minnesota-Houston winner vs. Oakland-Chicago winner

National League

San Diego-St. Louis winner vs. Los Angeles Dodgers-Milwaukee winner

At Arlington, Texas

Tuesday, Oct. 6: San Diego-St. Louis winner vs. Los Angeles Dodgers-Milwaukee winner (FS1 or MLB)

Wednesday, Oct. 7: San Diego-St. Louis winner vs. Los Angeles Dodgers-Milwaukee winner (FS1 or MLB)

Thursday, Oct. 8: Los Angeles Dodgers-Milwaukee winner vs. San Diego-St. Louis winner (FS1 or MLB)

x-Friday, Oct. 9: Los Angeles Dodgers-Milwaukee winner vs. San Diego-St. Louis winner (FS1)

x-Saturday, Oct. 10: San Diego-St. Louis vs. Los Angeles Dodgers-Milwaukee winner (FS)

Chicago Cubs-Miami winner vs. Atlanta-CINCINNATI winner

At Houston

Tuesday, Oct. 6: Chicago Cubs-Miami winner vs. Atlanta- CINCINNATI winner (FS1 or MLB)

Wednesday, Oct. 7: Chicago Cubs-Miami vs. Atlanta- CINCINNATI (FS1 or MLB)

Thursday, Oct. 8: Atlanta- CINCINNATI vs. Chicago Cubs-Miami winner (FS1 or MLB)

x-Friday, Oct. 9: Atlanta- CINCINNATI vs. Chicago Cubs-Miami winner (FS1)

x-Saturday, Oct. 10: Chicago Cubs-Miami vs. Atlanta- CINCINNATI (FS1)

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

(Best-of-7)

American League

At San Diego

(All Games on TBS)

Sunday. Oct. 11:

Monday, Oct. 12:

Tuesday, Oct. 13:

Wednesday, Oct. 14:

x-Thursday, Oct. 15:

x-Friday, Oct. 16:

x-Saturday, Oct. 17:

National League

At Arlington, Texas

(Fox or FS1)

Monday, Oct. 12:

Tuesday, Oct. 13:

Wednesday, Oct. 14:

Thursday, Oct. 15:

x-Friday, Oct. 16:

x-Saturday, Oct. 17:

x-Sunday, Oct. 18:

WORLD SERIES

(Best-of-7)

At Arlington, Texas

(All Games on Fox)

Tuesday, Oct. 20:

Wednesday, Oct. 21:

Friday, Oct. 23:

Saturday, Oct. 24:

x-Sunday, Oct. 25:

x-Tuesday, Oct. 27:

x-Wednesday, Oct. 28:

AP football poll

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 26, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. Clemson (55) 2-0 1542 1

2. Alabama (3) 1-0 1473 2

3. Florida 1-0 1324 5

4. Georgia 1-0 1310 4

5. Notre Dame 2-0 1231 7

6. Ohio St. (4) 0-0 1169 –

7. Auburn 1-0 1133 8

8. Miami 3-0 1045 12

9. Texas 2-0 862 8

10. Penn St. 0-0 840 –

11. UCF 2-0 743 13

12. North Carolina 1-0 734 11

13. Texas A&M 1-0 705 10

14. Oregon 0-0 651 –

15. Cincinnati 2-0 646 14

16. Mississippi St. 1-0 590 –

17. Oklahoma St. 2-0 555 15

18. Oklahoma 1-1 535 3

19. Wisconsin 0-0 510 –

20. LSU 0-1 401 6

21. Tennessee 1-0 377 16

22. BYU 2-0 295 18

23. Michigan 0-0 277 –

24. Pittsburgh 3-0 248 21

25. Memphis 1-0 196 17

Others receiving votes: Virginia Tech 195, Louisiana-Lafayette 126, Minnesota 110, Southern Cal 104, Kansas St. 60, SMU 37, Marshall 31, Baylor 22, Iowa 16, Utah 14, Virginia 12, Arkansas St. 11, UAB 5, Washington 4, Kentucky 4, Louisville 4, Army 3.

USA Today poll

The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 27, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs

1. Clemson (42) 2-0 1194 1

2. Alabama (4) 1-0 1144 2

3. Florida 1-0 1038 6

4. Georgia 1-0 1006 3

5. Notre Dame 2-0 971 7

6. Ohio State (2) 0-0 890 10

7. Auburn 1-0 889 8

8. Miami 3-0 795 14

9. Texas 2-0 745 9

10. Penn State 0-0 589 13

11. North Carolina 1-0 578 12

12. Central Florida 2-0 577 15

13. Texas A&M 1-0 561 11

14. Mississippi St. 1-0 492 NR

15. Cincinnati 2-0 480 16

16. Oklahoma 1-1 473 3

17. LSU 0-1 445 5

18. Wisconsin 0-0 438 17

19. Oklahoma St. 2-0 374 18

20. Tennessee 1-0 321 21

21. Michigan 0-0 271 19

22. Brigham Young 2-0 260 23

23. Virginia Tech 1-0 215 24

24. Memphis 1-0 210 20

25. Pittsburgh 3-0 179 NR

Others receiving votes: Louisiana-Lafayette (3-0) 108; Minnesota (0-0) 106; SMU (3-0) 46; Kansas State (1-1) 33; Iowa (0-0) 32; Virginia (1-0) 29; Baylor (1-0) 25; Marshall (2-0) 22; Kentucky (0-1) 17; Arkansas St. (1-1) 16; Boston College (2-0) 9; South Carolina (0-1) 6; Nebraska (0-0) 4; Alabama-Birmingham (2-1) 3; Coastal Carolina (2-0) 3; Army (2-1) 3; Louisiana Tech (2-0) 2; Mississippi (0-1) 1.