Pointers battle rain, Eagles to get 3-0 soccer win

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. — The Carpenters brother and sister duo once sang, “Rainy Days and Mondays Always Get Me Down.”

Well, it was both Monday and rainy, but the South Point Pointers did let it get them down as they blanked the Johnson Central Golden Eagles 3-0 in a soccer game.

“It was a good thing they had turf,” said Pointers’ coach Zach Jenkins after the game was played in a constant downpour.

“Much of the second half the wind had rain blowing sideways. I’m really happy with our kids’ effort and execution tonight. They battled through the weather and playing on a shorter field than usual on very thin turf. Overall, it was a really good win for us on the road in tough conditions against the solid team.”

Jaylon Halfhill had a big game for the Pointers (7-4-1) with 16 saves. Tyler Lilly had two assist and three different players scored goals.

Tanner Runyon scored with an assist from Lilly with 34:00 on the first half clock.

The score remained that way until Levi Lawson scored with an assist from John Helton at the 66-minute mark of the second half.

The final goal game came seven minutes later as Braylon Balandra scored with an assist from Lilly.

“We were able to stop their long ball attack all night and neutralized their two star players. My back line of Mathew Allen Kyle Badgett, Zane Walters and Mason Kazee did a really good job of winning balls out of the air and finding our midfields,” said Jenkins.

The Pointers (4-1-1 OVC) host Gallipolis on Thursday.

South Point 1 2 = 3

Johnson Central 0 0 = 0

First Half

SP – Tanner Runyon (assist Tyler Lilly) 34:00

Second Half

SP – Levi Lawson (assist Josh Helton) 66:00

SP – Braylon Balandra (assist Tyler Lilly) 73:00

Saves – SP: Jaylon Halfhill 16; JC: 21

Corner kicks: SP 4, JC 4