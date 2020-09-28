Bauer named NL pitcher of the month

CINCINNATI — As announced earlier this evening on MLB Network, Cincinnati Reds right-hander Trevor Bauer has been named the National League Pitcher of the Month for September.

Tabbed by many as the favorite for the NL Cy Young Award, Bauer dominated in the season’s final month to help drive the Reds into the Postseason.

The Reds’ ace led the league with a 1.29 ERA in five starts in the month, while finishing second with 46 strikeouts in 35 innings pitched.

Bauer’s signature performance came in his final regular season start on September 23, when he struck out 12 batters and allowed just four hits over eight innings in a 6-1 win over the Brewers.

Next up for Bauer is starting Game 1 of the Reds’ NL Wild Card Series matchup against the Braves. The game will air on Wednesday at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN.