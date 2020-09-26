Lewis racking up wins at Ironton Ladies 9-Hole

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PINE GROVE — Joyce Lewis is no Rich Little or Frank Caliendo, but she’s doing a pretty good imitation of Babe Zaharias lately.

Lewis has been a big winner the past two weeks on Tuesday at the Ironton Ladies Nine-Hole Golf Association at the Pine Grove Golf Club.

Two weeks ago, Sharon Fox was the hostess and set up the events. Lewis claimed a win along with Pat Riggs and Fox.

Last week with Pat Lambert serving as hostess and announcing the day’s events, Lewis racked up three wins while Fox claimed the other event win.

Pat Riggs will serve as next Tuesday’s hostess when the group now meets at 9:30 a.m. for a brief business meeting and breakfast followed by golfing at 10.

There has been a surge of women golfing on the course and the club invites new members and guests to join the Ladies Nine Hole League.

The group strives to be competitive but more importantly to have a good time.

Current members of the club this season are: Pat Lambert, April Graf, Dora Carmon, Janeen Spradlin, Sharon Fox, Margaret Donley, Becky Dillow, Pat Riggs, Lana Moore and Joyce Lewis.