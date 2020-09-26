Lawrence County agencies to get $2.1M from CARES Act

COLUMBUS — Lawrence County will be getting over $2.1 million after House Bill 614 passed to distribute federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds.

Among the cosponsors of the bill was state representatives Jason Stephens (R-Kitts Hill) and Brian Baldridge (R-Winchester)

House Bill 614 appropriates $650 million in CARES Act funding to counties, municipalities and townships to fund COVID-19 pandemic-related expenses. This CARES funding for counties, municipalities and townships is in addition to the $525 million provided earlier this year.

“Southern Ohio needs these CARES funds to stay afloat during the pandemic,” said Stephens. “It is a lot of money that will be very helpful that will go to help our front-line responders and I am happy to bring this money home.”

The funds throughout the 93rd House District, which total exactly to $4,615,818, will be distributed to Gallia, Jackson, Vinton and Lawrence counties. Lawrence County will get $2,110,689.

The legislation also improves Ohio’s unemployment compensation system, which was overwhelmed by the sudden increase in claims filed due to COVID-19. Included in the improvements to the system is the creation of the Unemployment Compensation Modernization and Improvement Council.

“House Bill 614 is instrumental in helping our communities,” Stephens continued. “Ohio’s unemployment compensation system should have been prepared for what was to come at the beginning of the pandemic. Thankfully, this legislation will work to make sure those same issues with our unemployment compensation system never happen again.”

The legislation contains an emergency clause and will be effective immediately, once Gov. Mike DeWine’s signs it.

Stephens today also supported legislation to help potential foster parents be trained, licensed and approved in a more efficient and effective way. Under House Bill 8, Ohio becomes a more foster care family-friendly state.