Dragons, Lady Dragons each fall 1-0 to Minford

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PROCTORVILLE — Second verse, same as the first.

The Minford soccer teams each scored a second half goal and edged the Fairland soccer teams 1-0 in a doubleheader on Thursday.

In the girls’ game, Mychal Cron hit a penalty kick with 36:26 to play in the game as Minford got past the Lady Dragons.

Fairland goalkeeper Jordy Taylor and Minford’s Navaeh Porter each had 11 saves.

Minford took 23 shots with 12 on goal and Fairland took 19 shots and 11 on goals. Each team had 3 corner kicks.

In the boys’ game, Adam Crank scored an unassisted goal with 28:20 on the second half clock for the game’s only score.

The Falcons took 28 shots and 9 on goal. The Dragons took just 9 shots and 6 on goal.

Minford had 8 corner kicks and Fairland one.

FAIRLAND GIRLS’ GAME

Minford 0 1 = 0

Fairland 0 0 = 0

Second Half

Mn – Mychal Cron (penalty kick) 36:26

Saves: MHS: Navaeh Porter 11; FHS: Jordy Taylor 11

Shots – MHS: 23; FHS: 19

Shots on Goal: MHS: 12; FHS: 11

Corner Kicks – MHS: 3; FHS: 3

FAIRLAND BOYS’ GAME

Minford 0 1 = 1

Fairland 0 0 = 0

Second Half

Mn – Adam Crank (unassisted) 28:20

Saves: MHS: Levi Coriell 2, Adam Crank 4; FHS: Jacob Polcyn 8

Shots – MHS: 28; FHS: 9

Shots on Goal: MHS: 9; FHS: 6

Corner Kicks – MHS: 8; FHS: 1