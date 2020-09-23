Obituaries – 9/23/2020

Joseph Allen

Joseph Nathaniel Allen, 79, of South Point, died Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

He is survived by his wife, Catherine Y. Allen.

The funeral service will begin at noon with visitation at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Greater Love Temple of PFCC International, 7394 County Road 1 South Point.

Hall Funeral Home & Crematory of Proctorville, has been entrusted with the care for this service.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Nancy Hay

Nancy Hay, 50, Ironton, died Tuesday Sept. 22, 2020, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia.

The family has entrusted her care to the Taylor-Brown Family of Brown Funeral Chapel.