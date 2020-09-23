Easterling: D-B schools to remain open

Meeting sought clarification on COVID-19 situation

COAL GROVE — The Dawson-Bryant Board of Education met on Monday to discuss the situation of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the district.

The board and superintendent Steve Easterling met via conference with Lawrence County Health Commissioner Georgia Dillon in executive session.

“The purpose of the meeting was to get clarification on the situation,” Easterling said.

He said no major decisions were made.

Contrary to rumors surrounding the meeting prior to its start, he said the schools would remain open for in-person learning.

“We are not shutting down,” he said. “We plan to stay open.”

There will be another meeting of the board at 5 p.m. on Monday at the high school.