Michigan-Ohio State highlights 3rd Big Ten schedule released

The Associated Press

The Big Ten’s third football schedule of the 2020 season is highlighted by Michigan-Ohio State on Dec. 12, the final day of the conference’s regular-season and the latest date the rivals have ever played.

The Big Ten released an eight-games-in-eight-weeks schedule on Saturday that will start the weekend of Oct. 24. Just three days ago, the conference reversed course and decided to play a fall football season after postponing on Aug. 11 because of concerns about COVID-19.

Week 1 features Nebraska at Ohio State, two teams that were at the forefront of the grassroots push to play fall ball in the Big Ten. Michigan will play at Minnesota in the Little Brown Jug rivalry to open the season.

In Week 2, Ohio State will play at Penn State on Halloween. The Buckeyes at No. 2 and Penn State at No. 7 were the highest ranked Big Ten teams in the preseason AP Top 25.

The regular season concludes as usual with the Buckeyes and Wolverines facing off. Michigan and Ohio State have played 103 times, but never later than November.

The Big Ten championship game will be played Dec. 19 in Indianapolis, matching the East and West Division champions. The conference has said it will give all its teams the opportunity to play on Dec. 19. The tentative plan is to match teams with similar finishes in the respective division standings.

Big 10 Schedule

Week 8 (Oct. 24)

Nebraska at Ohio State

Michigan at Minnesota

Penn State at Indiana

Iowa at Purdue

Illinois at Wisconsin

Rutgers at Michigan State

Maryland at Northwestern

Week 9 (Oct. 31)

Ohio State at Penn State

Michigan State at Michigan

Wisconsin at Nebraska

Northwestern at Iowa

Minnesota at Maryland

Purdue at Illinois

Indiana at Rutgers

Week 10 (Nov. 7)

Michigan State at Iowa

Maryland at Penn State

Purdue at Wisconsin

Rutgers at Ohio State

Michigan at Indiana

Minnesota at Illinois

Nebraska at Northwestern

Week 11 (Nov. 14)

Penn State at Nebraska

Wisconsin at Michigan

Ohio State at Maryland

Iowa at Minnesota

Indiana at Michigan State

Northwestern at Purdue

Illinois at Rutgers

Week 12 (Nov. 21)

Iowa at Penn State

Indiana at Ohio State

Purdue at Minnesota

Michigan at Rutgers

Wisconsin at Northwestern

Michigan State at Maryland

Illinois at Nebraska

Week 13 (Nov. 28)

Penn State at Michigan

Minnesota at Wisconsin

Nebraska at Iowa

Ohio State at Illinois

Northwestern at Michigan State

Maryland at Indiana

Rutgers at Purdue

Paid content by Healthy George

Barbi Benton, At 70, Left Nothing To Imagination

Week 14 (Dec. 5)

Ohio State at Michigan State

Maryland at Michigan

Northwestern at Minnesota

Indiana at Wisconsin

Iowa at Illinois

Penn State at Rutgers

Nebraska at Purdue

Week 15 (Dec. 12)

Michigan at Ohio State

Wisconsin at Iowa

Michigan State at Penn State

Minnesota at Nebraska

Illinois at Northwestern

Purdue at Indiana

Rutgers at Maryland

Week 16 (Dec. 19)

Big Ten Championship Game/Champions Week