Michigan-Ohio State highlights 3rd Big Ten schedule released
The Associated Press
The Big Ten’s third football schedule of the 2020 season is highlighted by Michigan-Ohio State on Dec. 12, the final day of the conference’s regular-season and the latest date the rivals have ever played.
The Big Ten released an eight-games-in-eight-weeks schedule on Saturday that will start the weekend of Oct. 24. Just three days ago, the conference reversed course and decided to play a fall football season after postponing on Aug. 11 because of concerns about COVID-19.
Week 1 features Nebraska at Ohio State, two teams that were at the forefront of the grassroots push to play fall ball in the Big Ten. Michigan will play at Minnesota in the Little Brown Jug rivalry to open the season.
In Week 2, Ohio State will play at Penn State on Halloween. The Buckeyes at No. 2 and Penn State at No. 7 were the highest ranked Big Ten teams in the preseason AP Top 25.
The regular season concludes as usual with the Buckeyes and Wolverines facing off. Michigan and Ohio State have played 103 times, but never later than November.
The Big Ten championship game will be played Dec. 19 in Indianapolis, matching the East and West Division champions. The conference has said it will give all its teams the opportunity to play on Dec. 19. The tentative plan is to match teams with similar finishes in the respective division standings.
Big 10 Schedule
Week 8 (Oct. 24)
Nebraska at Ohio State
Michigan at Minnesota
Penn State at Indiana
Iowa at Purdue
Illinois at Wisconsin
Rutgers at Michigan State
Maryland at Northwestern
Week 9 (Oct. 31)
Ohio State at Penn State
Michigan State at Michigan
Wisconsin at Nebraska
Northwestern at Iowa
Minnesota at Maryland
Purdue at Illinois
Indiana at Rutgers
Week 10 (Nov. 7)
Michigan State at Iowa
Maryland at Penn State
Purdue at Wisconsin
Rutgers at Ohio State
Michigan at Indiana
Minnesota at Illinois
Nebraska at Northwestern
Week 11 (Nov. 14)
Penn State at Nebraska
Wisconsin at Michigan
Ohio State at Maryland
Iowa at Minnesota
Indiana at Michigan State
Northwestern at Purdue
Illinois at Rutgers
Week 12 (Nov. 21)
Iowa at Penn State
Indiana at Ohio State
Purdue at Minnesota
Michigan at Rutgers
Wisconsin at Northwestern
Michigan State at Maryland
Illinois at Nebraska
Week 13 (Nov. 28)
Penn State at Michigan
Minnesota at Wisconsin
Nebraska at Iowa
Ohio State at Illinois
Northwestern at Michigan State
Maryland at Indiana
Rutgers at Purdue
Week 14 (Dec. 5)
Ohio State at Michigan State
Maryland at Michigan
Northwestern at Minnesota
Indiana at Wisconsin
Iowa at Illinois
Penn State at Rutgers
Nebraska at Purdue
Week 15 (Dec. 12)
Michigan at Ohio State
Wisconsin at Iowa
Michigan State at Penn State
Minnesota at Nebraska
Illinois at Northwestern
Purdue at Indiana
Rutgers at Maryland
Week 16 (Dec. 19)
Big Ten Championship Game/Champions Week
