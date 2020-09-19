Vikings use defense, strong ground game to beat East

Jim Walker

SCIOTOVILLE — One if by offense, two if by defense, and three if by special teams.

Add it all up and it equals a big win for the Symmes Valley Vikings.

With Ethan Patterson and Luke Leith getting interceptions and the offense rushing for nearly 400 yards, the Vikings rolled past the Sciotoville East Tartans 34-6 in a Southern Ohio Conference game on Friday.

“Our defense played well. Any time you get some interceptions you’re getting a pass rush and the guys in the back end of the defense are doing their job,” said Vikings’ coach Rusty Webb.

“We had some new guys on offense and once they settled in our offense played well. I thought our special teams played well. Levi Niece flipped the field with a 39-yard punt that got us out of a big hole.”

Symmes Valley (3-1, 2-1) used the offensive line of ends Aleck Beckett, Drew Scherer and Nick Strow, tackles Kayson Adkins and Caleb Mullens, guards Gary Combs and Eli Patterson and center Brayden Webb to lead the running attack that gained 396 yards.

Leith ran 10 times for 105 yards while Grayson Walsh had 74 yards on 13 carries. Derek Crum added 54 yards on eight tries and Josh Ferguson had 50 yards on six attempts and caught three passes for 41 yards.

Sciotoville East (0-3, 0-3) was limited to 66 total yards of offense with 41 coming on the ground.

After a scoreless first quarter, the Vikings went up 7-0 as Walsh ran the final yard of an 11-play, 73-yard drive. Eli Patterson kicked the conversion.

Symmes Valley had a short kickoff but held on downs and then Leith passed 41 yards to Ferguson for a touchdown to cap a six-play, 76-yard march.

A couple of penalties forced the Vikings to kick off from their own 10-yard line.

East used the short field to score on a 25-yard pass from Landehn Pernell to Jaylen Mayhew and it was 15-6 just before the half.

Symmes Valley went on a quick 61-yard, three-play drive to begin the second half and Ethan Patterson ran the final 29 yards for the touchdown and a 21-6 lead.

An East punted rolled dead at the 10-yard line so the Vikings went on a 90-yard, nine-play drive. Walsh ran 11 yards for the touchdown and it was 27-6.

In the fourth quarter, a Leith interception led to a 39-yard, four-play drive that Ferguson finished off with a 10-yard run. Eli Patterson added the conversion.

Next Friday, Symmes Valley plays at Portsmouth Notre Dame.

Sym. Valley 0 15 12 7 = 34

Sciotoville 0 6 0 0 = 6

Second Quarter

SV – Grayson Walsh 1 run (Eli Patterson kick)

SV – Josh Ferguson 41 pass from Luke Leith (Luke Leith run)

SE – Jaylen Mayhew 25 pass from Landehn Pernell (pass failed)

Third Quarter

SV – Ethan Patterson 29 run (kick failed)

SV – Grayson Walsh 11 run (kick failed)

Fourth Quarter

SV – Josh Ferguson 10 run (Eli Patterson kick)

SV SE

First downs 24 3

Rushes-yards 50-396 24-41

Passing yards 58 25

Total yards 458 66

Cmp-Att-Int 4-6-0 1-7-2

Fumbles-lost 0-0 1-1

Penalties-yards 5-35 6-51

Punts-average 1-39.0 6-27.8

Individual Leaders

RUSHING — Symmes Valley: Josh Ferguson 6-50, Luke Leith 10-105, Derek Crum 8-54, Grayson Walsh 13-74, Sam McCleese 2-16, Levi Niece 2-4, Aleck Beckett 2-2, Levi Ross 4-40, Ethan Patterson 3-51; Sciotoville East: Landehn Pernell 7-57, Leviticus Justice 8-14, Austin Baughman 3-minus 18, Cam Justice 3-minus 3, Dylan Fitzgerald 2-minus 2.

PASSING — Symmes Valley: Grayson Walsh 3-3-0 17, Luke Leith 1-3-0 41 TD; Sciotoville East: Landehn Pernell 1-7-2 25 TD.

RECEIVING — Symmes Valley: Josh Ferguson 3-41, Luke Leith 2-17; Sciotoville East: Jaylen Mayhew 1-25 TD.