Coal Grove has water line break

The Village of Coal Grove had a water break on Friday morning and is working on repairing it.

A boil water notice has been issued for residences and businesses from Grove Street to Giovanni’s on Marion Pike and continue down High Street through County Road 24. This will affect customers on the Giovanni’s side of the village and will include all side roads and alleys in those areas.

Please see the map below or follow the link for closer details.

https://maps.iamgis.net/map.ashx?key=6690200918102548877

Bring tap water to a rolling boil, boil for one minute, and cool before using. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing food until further notice.