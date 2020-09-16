September 16, 2020

  • 77°

Obituaries – 9/16/2020

By Obituaries

Published 11:40 am Wednesday, September 16, 2020

Linda Gillum

Linda Gillum, 59, of Ashland, Kentucky, died on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.

 

In keeping with her wishes, she will be cremated.

 

Memorial donations can be made to your favorite charity in memory of her.

 

The family has entrusted her care to the Taylor-Brown family of Brown Funeral Chapel.

 

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    Have you completed your form the U.S. Census this year?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business