Obituaries – 9/16/2020
Linda Gillum
Linda Gillum, 59, of Ashland, Kentucky, died on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.
In keeping with her wishes, she will be cremated.
Memorial donations can be made to your favorite charity in memory of her.
The family has entrusted her care to the Taylor-Brown family of Brown Funeral Chapel.
