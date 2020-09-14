Lady Flyers swashbuckle Lady Musketeers, 11-1

Jim Walker

LLOYD, Ky. — The St. Joseph Lady Flyers felt like playing. They just didn’t want to play very long.

The Lady Flyers were on top of their game and it showed as they handed the Greenup County Lady Musketeers an 11-1 mercy rule loss on Saturday.

“The passing was excellent today and everyone contributed,” said Lady Flyers’ coach Dan Blair.

Emma Whaley had another big day with a glut by scoring five goals. Laiken Unger also racked up some big numbers as she registered a haul by scoring four goals.

Also, scoring goals were Laney Dressel and Addie Philabaun who had the final score to create the mercy rule.

Getting assists were Philabaun with two while Bella Whaley, Aubrey Sutton, Kerri Jenkins and Unger had one assist each.

The Lady Flyers play at Chesapeake on Tuesday and host powerhouse Waverly in a pivotal Southern Ohio Conference game.