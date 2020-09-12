Lady Hornets battle by Redwomen in OVC

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PEDRO — The Rock Hill Redwomen made things tough for Coal Grove, but the Lady Hornets got a little tougher themselves.

The Lady Hornets won the final two sets to beat the stubborn Rock Hill Redwomen 3-1 in an Ohio Valley Conference volleyball game on Thursday.

Coal Grove won the first set 25-9 but Rock Hill came back to win 25-21 in the second set.

The Lady Hornets then took a hard-fought 25-21 win in the third set and capped the game with a 25-11 win.

“It the first set, we executed all the things we do in practice. In the second set, we got comfortable and let Rock Hill outhustle us,” said Lady Hornets’ coach Tricia Damron.

“I looked at my team going into the third match said ‘go out and play and let’s see who wants it more.’ Well, they all stepped up and put the work in.”

Coal Grove was sparked by seniors Addi Dillow with 9 points — 4 aces — and 9 kills and Jaidyn Griffith with 7 points and 6 kills.

Adding to the overall team effort were Kaleigh Murphy with 15 kills and 14 points, Gracie Damron with 13 points and 6 kills and Kylie Montgomery adding 7 points and 17 assists.

“We’ve been making lineup changes every game due to injuries. I have put a lot of stress on these ladies but every game they are adjusting,” said coach Damron.

Coal Grove host Chesapeake on Tuesday for senior night. Jayvee game is 5:30 p.m.