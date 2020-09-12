Blue Devils use team speed to down Redmen in OVC

Jim Walker

GALLIPOLIS — When it comes to speed, the Gallipolis Blue Devils have it.

And then some.

The Blue Devils used their speed to make big plays as they beat the Rock Hill Redmen 47-6 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Friday.

James Armstrong did most of the damage as he ran 13 times for 172 yards and three touchdowns and caught four passes for 100 yards and score.

Michael Beasy ran just six times for 138 yards and Briar Williams had four carries for 112 yards and at TD. Quarterback Noah Vanco was 12-of-15 for 165 yards and a touchdown.

Gallipolis (2-1, 2-1) amassed 646 total yards.

Rock Hill managed just 143 total yards with 123 coming on the ground. Owen Hankins carried 16 times for 57 yards while Brayden Friend ran 13 times for 34 yards.

Friend got the only Rock Hill touchdown with an electrifying 95-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

Armstrong’s 67-yarad scoring run on the fifth play of the game put Gallipolis up 6-0.

Rock Hill came back with a 14-play drive from its own 24-yard line to the Gallipolis 28 before it came up a yard short of a first down.

The Blue Devils responded six plays later as Armstrong caught a pass in the flats and turned it into a 49-yard touchdown play.

In the second quarter, Williams had a 15-yard run, Beasy caught an 18-yard pass and then Williams ran 15 more yards for a touchdown with 1:47 left in the half.

Armstrong added the conversion run for a 20-0 lead.

Rock Hill (1-2, 1-2) took the second half kickoff and drove tot eh Gallipolis 1-yard line only to be stopped on a fourth-and-goal.

Armstrong had four runs for 53 yards to help get Gallipolis to the Rock Hill 30. Beasy ran for 19 yards and Armstrong finished the final 11 yards to make it 26-0.

Friend then answered with his kickoff return but the Blue Devils salted the game away on a 12-yard run by Armstrong with 2:05 left in the quarter to make it 33-6.

Next Friday, Rock Hill host Ironton and Gallipolis goes to Coal Grove.

Rock Hill 0 0 6 0 = 6

Gallipolis 6 14 13 14 = 47

First Quarter

Ga — James Armstrong 67 run (kick failed) 10:11

Second Quarter

Ga – James Armstrong 49 pass from Noah Vanco (run failed) 11:31

Ga – Briar Williams 15 run (James Armstrong run) 1:47

Third Quarter

Ga – James Armstrong 11 run (run failed) 4:40

RH – Brayden Friend 95 kickoff return (kick failed) 4:23

Ga – James Armstrong 12 run (Caleb Geiger kick) 2:05

Fourth Quarter

Ga – Briar Williams 70 run (Caleb Geiger kick) 10:46

Ga – Mason Skidmore 4 run (Caleb Geiger kick) 2:25

RH Ga

First downs 9 25

Rushes-yards 46-123 28-481

Passing yards 20 165

Total yards 143 646

Cmp-Att-Int 1-4-1 12-15-0

Fumbles-lost 0-0 0-0

Penalties-yards 4-25 14-136

Punts-average 2-39.5 1-34.0

Individual Leaders

RUSHING —Rock Hill: Hayden Harper 8-14, Brayden Friend 13-34, Owen Hankins 16-57, Skyler Kidd 3-4, Hunter Massie 3-minus 3, Hunter Blagg 2-7, Brock Friend 2-6, Skyler Kidd 1-2, Eli Richardson 1-6 Gallipolis: James Armstrong 13-172, Michael Beasy 6-138, Briar Williams 4-112, Hudson Shamblin 3-14, Hunter Shamblin 2-45, Mason Skidmore 1-4.

PASSING — Rock Hill: Hunter Massie 1-3-0 20, Brayden Friend 0-1-1; Gallipolis: Noah Vanco 12-15-0 165.

RECEIVING — Rock Hill: Hayden Harper 1-20; Gallipolis: James Armstrong 4-100, Zach Belville 1-13, Donevyn Woodson 2-13, Trent Johnson 2-21, Michael Beasy 1-18.