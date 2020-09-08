Suspect gets additional charge in crash that killed South Point couple

Wheelersburg man also charged with operating vehicle while impaired

PORTSMOUTH — A Wheelersburg man is facing a second count of aggravated vehicular homicide for colliding with a South Point couple on Saturday.

According to the Portsmouth post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Arnold Queen II, 42, received the additional charge after Steven Cahal, 51, died from his injuries on Sunday.

Cahal’s wife, Lorena, 50, was pronounced dead on the scene of the accident on Saturday, resulting in the initial charge of aggravated vehicular homicide.

Queen is also charged with operating a vehicle while impaired.

Troopers said that, at 7:15 p.m. on Saturday, the Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol received a report of what appeared to be an intoxicated male leaving the Country Store in South Webster after causing a disturbance at the business.

The troopers responded to search the area for what was described as a black van, and came upon the scene of a fatal crash involving a black van on Route 140.

Upon initial investigation, it was determined that a black 2016 Kia Sedona driven by Queen crossed the center line and struck a 2019 Harley Davidson motorcycle occupied by the Cahals.