Trojans pass by Pointers

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

SOUTH POINT — If a teacher was grading the Portsmouth Trojans at South Point Pointers game on Friday, he or she would have use pass or fail.

All six touchdowns came as a result of the passing game as the Trojans downed the Pointers 31-14 in an Ohio Valley Conference game.

Five of the six touchdowns were touchdown passes while the sixth was an interception returned for a score.

Portsmouth quarterback Drew Roe was 17-of-31 for 205 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions.

South Point signal caller Malik Pegram was 12-of-20 for 229 yards and two scores with two interceptions.

Each team scored on its first possession of the game.

South Point used a five-play drive that ended in a 15-yard scoring pass from Pegram to Alex Lambert.

Justin Collins kicked the conversion and the Pointers led 7-0 at the7:37 mark.

Portsmouth answered with a seven-play drive as Roe went 5-for-5 including a 5-yard toss to Reade Pendleton for the tying score after Joel Bowling’s conversion kick at the 3:42 mark.

Portsmouth (1-1 overall, 1-1 OVC) took the lead for good early in the second quarter on a 27-yard field goal by Bowling.

The Trojans then scored when Roe hit Chris Duff with a 3-yard TD pass on a third-and-goal play and it was 17-7 with 5:39 left in the half.

But South Point struck quickly as Pegram found Darryl Taylor behind the Trojans’ secondary for a 51-yard scoring strike and it was 24-14 with 3:42 left in the half.

Neither offense could get on track in the second half and it was Portsmouth’s defense that got the final score when Dariyonne Bryant returned an interception 55 yards for a touchdown with 6:02 to play.

South Point (0-2, 0-2) finished with 276 total yards — 47 coming on the ground.

Portsmouth had 85 yards rushing and finished with 290 total yards.

Taylor had four catches for 107 yards and a TD while Cody Brandt caught three passes for 73 yards.

Duff had three grabs for 69 yards and two scores with Bryant catching five passes for 44 yards.

Next Friday, South Point hosts Chesapeake and Portsmouth entertains Fairland.

Portsmouth 7 17 0 7 = 31

South Point 7 7 0 0 = 14

First Quarter

SP — Alex Lambert 15 pass from Malik Pegram (Justin Collins kick) 7:37

Prt – Reade Pendleton 5 pass from Drew Roe (Joel Bowling kick) 3:42

Second Quarter

Prt – Joel Bowling 27 field goal 8:44

Prt – Chris Duff 3 pass from Drew Roe (Joel Bowling kick) 5:39

SP – Darryl Taylor 51 pass from Malik Pegram (Justin Collins kick) 3:42

Fourth Quarter

Prt — Dariyonne Bryant 55 interception return (Joel Bowling kick) 6:02

——

Prt SP

First downs 13 9

Rushes-yards 85 47

Passing yards 205 229

Total yards 290 276

Cmp-Att-Int 17-31-2 12-20-2

Penalties-yards 11-75 10-106

——

Individual Leaders

RUSHING —Portsmouth: Reade Pendleton 2-34, Alberto Poxes 1-2, Amare Johnson 6-33, Drew Roe 2-16; South Point: Maddox McCallister 6-14, Walker Clay 1-5, Malik Pegram 9-31, Nakyan Turner 3-4, Darryl Taylor 1-minus 3, T.J. Wong 3-4, team 2-minus 8.

PASSING — Portsmouth: Drew Roe 17-31-2 205 3TD; South Point: Malik Pegram 12-20-2 229 2TD.

RECEIVING — Portsmouth: Dariyonne Bryant 5-44, Amare Johnson 3-23, Reade Pendleton 4-25 TD, Chris Duff 3-69 2TD; South Point: Cody Brandt 3-73, Alex Lambert 2-26 TD, Nakyan Turner 1-minus 5, Darryl Taylor 4-107 TD, Maddox McCallister 1-28.