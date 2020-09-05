Paramount schedules socially-distanced performance of musical

‘Beehive’ set for Friday and Saturday shows

ASHLAND, Ky. — The Paramount Players will present a free socially-distanced performance of “Beehive: The 60s Musical” next week in Ashland’s Central Park.

Two performances are set, at 7 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12., of the show, which celebrates the powerful female voices of the 1960s with such timeless hits as “My Boyfriend’s Back,” “Be My Baby,” “Son of a Preacher Man” and “Me and Bobby McGee.”

Told from the perspective of a group of women who come of age in this enigmatic decade, “Beehive” takes us from their first Beehive Dance to the challenges the U.S. faced as a nation.

“Beehive” features Michelle Grubb, Elizabeth Hensley, Lisa Vititoe, Melanie Porter, Sarah Brehm, Serena Johnson, Tatum Rooker, Paige Fraley, Kelsey Bender and Hailey Browning.

It is directed and choreographed by Melanie Cornelison-Jannotta with music direction by Mark Baker. The crew includes stage manager Allison Keesee, assistant stage manager Bruce Dearfield and costumer Rick Payne.

Organizers say the show is fun for the whole family, to bring a lawn chair or a blanket and get ready to dance and sing along with the sounds of the ‘60s. The audience will be socially distanced and masks are required while up and moving around.

Refreshments are available by donation. All proceeds go to support the Paramount Arts Center education program. In case of rain the performance will be moved to the Paramount Arts Center.

This performance is made possible through special arrangement with Theatrical Rights Worldwide and support from the Kentucky Arts Council and The Foundation for the Tri-State.