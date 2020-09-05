Lady Pointers blank Gallia

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

GALLIPOLIS — The star of the game for the South Point Lady Pointers was…the Lady Pointers.

South Point used a team effort and strong defense to blank the Gallipolis Blue Angels 2-0 in an Ohio Valley Conference soccer game on Thursday.

“Team effort is what won our game tonight,” said Lady Pointers’ coach Erin Jenkins. “This past week at practice, we did not take a single shot on goal and instead worked on passing and maintaining possession of the ball.

“Our last game against Rock Hill showed me that we really needed to work on passing. My girls did that tonight and it allowed us to create opportunities on goal. I can’t single out any player for playing exceptional tonight because it was an entire team effort.”

The game was scoreless until late in the second half when Kylee Ellison scored with an assist from Jaycie Walters at the 67-minute mark.

With just two minutes to play, Elayssia Wilburn scored with an assist from Ellison to secure the win.

Lady Pointers’ goalkeeper Whitney Makenzie had 16 saves.

South Point host Portsmouth West on Tuesday.

South Point 0 2 = 2

Gallipolis 0 0 = 0

Second Half

SP – Kylee Ellison (assist Jaycie Walters) 67:00

SP – Elaysia Wilburn (assist by Kylee Ellison) 78:00

Saves – SP: Whitney Makenzie 16