Obituaries – 9/04/2020

Beverly Meadows

Beverly Agnew Meadows, 91, of Huntington, West Virginia, died on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020.

Funeral services will be conducted at noon on Wednesday at First Baptist Church of Huntington, Huntington, West Virginia. Visitation will be held from 11-12 at the church. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington, West Virginia.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.Schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.

Wilma McFarland

Wilma McFarland, 80, of Deering, died Friday, Sept. 1, 2020, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Wilma is survived by her husband, Rodney W. McFarland.

Arrangements are pending at the Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton.

www.tracybrammerfh.com.

Bessie Mae Nance

Bessie Mae Nance, 67, of Scottown, died Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at The Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, West Virginia.

She is survived by her husband, Ernest Lamar Nance.

A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Monday at Perkins Ridge Cemetery, Willow Wood.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.